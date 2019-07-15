Media Advisory - Media Availability - Scientific study of underwater volcano at centre of Offshore Pacific Area of Interest

SIDNEY, BC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Fisheries and Oceans Canada scientists will be available for media interviews prior to departing on a two-week expedition to survey and monitor Canada's largest seamount, known as Explorer Seamount.

Their research will help inform ocean conservation and management decision-making of the Offshore Pacific Area of Interest, which is being proposed as a future Oceans Act Marine Protected Area. Throughout the mission, the team will livestream their research from as deep as 2000 metres using a submersible drop camera platform. Canadians are encouraged to tune in to the live feed and ask questions to the scientists aboard.

The expedition will be taking place aboard the CCGS John P. Tully, which will be on site at the Institute of Ocean Sciences during media interviews.

Date: Tuesday, July 16, 2019 Time: 11:00 a.m. (local time) Location: Institute of Ocean Sciences

9860 West Saanich Road

Sidney, BC

V8L 4B2

Please note this event is outdoors. Please wear appropriate footwear. Safety equipment will be provided.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For further information: Jocelyn Lubczuk, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, 343-548-7863, Jocelyn.lubczuk@dfo-mpo.gc.ca; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604 -666-0384,DFO.RPACCommunicationsR.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

