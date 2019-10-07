Media Advisory - Marine search and rescue exercise to be conducted in Passamaquoddy Bay

ST. ANDREWS, NB, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - A marine search and rescue and environmental response exercise will be conducted in Passamaquoddy Bay on October 9 and 10, 2019.

The routine exercise will involve search and rescue and environmental response personnel from Canada and the United States. Members of the public may see and hear increased marine and air traffic during the exercise.

The first day will focus on a mass casualty exercise followed on day two by an environmental response exercise. Partners in the exercise include the Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, Royal Canadian Air Force, New Brunswick Ground Search and Rescue, and New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization.

The Canadian Coast Guard works to ensure the safety of mariners and the protection of the marine environment. Exercises like this are essential to maintain the skills of Coast Guard members and partners, and test the emergency response systems that are employed when a real incident occurs.

