Media Advisory - Launch of Summer Activities at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, welcomes members of the public to discover Rideau Hall. Open to the public year-round, Rideau Hall will feature free special events and activities throughout the summer.

ANNUAL INSPECTION OF THE CEREMONIAL GUARD

June 21 – 9 a.m.

Witness the pageantry, precision and colour of the Governor General's annual Inspection of the Ceremonial Guard, which includes members of regiments from across the country. Following the inspection, the Governor General will address the Guard and thank them for their devoted service throughout the summer season.

The Ceremonial Guard was established by the Canadian Army on behalf of the Canadian Armed Forces to plan, prepare and execute public duties in Canada's Capital Region during the summer. During the summer months, in addition to sentry duty at Rideau Hall, they perform the Changing of the Guard ceremony on Parliament Hill and carry out sentry duties at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, located at the National War Memorial. When required, the Ceremonial Guard mounts guards of honour for visiting dignitaries.

ANNUAL CHEO TEDDY BEARS' PICNIC

June 22 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A fun-filled day of family activities awaits you on the grounds of Rideau Hall during CHEO's Teddy Bears' Picnic. The day will feature a free pancake breakfast, live entertainment, various activity tents, bouncy castles, games and prizes, face painting, a petting zoo, music and much more. The popular B*A*S*H Tent—Bear Ambulatory Surgical Hospital—will be open for children who wish to bring their teddy bears and other stuffed animals in for minor repairs. For more information, visit www.cheofoundation.com/events/foundation/teddy-bears-picnic/.

CEREMONIAL GUARD - RELIEF OF SENTRIES

From June 23 to August 24 – Daily, on the hour, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over the summer months, visitors will be able to enjoy the much-loved Relief of the Sentries, where sentries are led by a piper to their posts at Sussex Gate and in front of the residence.

STORYTIME AT RIDEAU HALL

June 28 to August 24 – Every Friday and Saturday, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

This outdoor family activity is hosted in collaboration with Frontier College, a Canadian organization that promotes literacy. Volunteers invite visitors to settle in under the Reading Tent to ­read books and participate in fun literacy activities. For more information on the organization, visit www.frontiercollege.ca.

CHAMBERFEST AT RIDEAU HALL

August 3 and 4 – At 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music on the grounds of Rideau Hall as part of Chamberfest 2019.

This year, artists will include Quatuor Andara, a string quartet that will feature highlights from the Classical and Romantic canon, and Ladom Ensemble, a group that will showcase their zesty European and Middle Eastern playlist. For more information, visit www.chamberfest.com.

VISIT THE RESIDENCE AND EXPLORE THE GROUNDS

Start your visit at the Visitor Centre to learn more about the roles and responsibilities of the governor general, as well as the history of Rideau Hall.

Until September 2 , Daily, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Take a tour of the State rooms, where Canadians are honoured and dignitaries are welcomed. Guided tours are free of charge and are offered daily, including on statutory holidays.

Until June 28 : Weekends, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (reservations required on weekdays)

: Weekends, from (reservations required on weekdays) June 29 to September 2 : Daily, from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Stroll through the grounds of Rideau Hall at your leisure and explore the paths along the flowerbeds and gardens of this urban oasis. Pick up a map as you enter the grounds. Bring a picnic and enjoy the play structure with your children.

Year-round: Open from 8 a.m. until one hour before sunset

For more information about Rideau Hall's activities and guided tours, please call 613‑991‑4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free); write to guide@gg.ca; or visit our website at www.gg.ca/RideauHall. We recommend that members of the public with mobility restrictions contact the reservations office in advance to determine the best way to access the grounds and the residence. Please note that Rideau Hall is a working residence; scheduling for all activities is subject to change without notice due to official events.

