May 28, 2021, 09:00 ET
LONGUEUIL, QC, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On Tuesday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the European Space Agency (ESA) will hold a virtual briefing on the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful and complex space telescope ever built.
The Canadian Space Agency's (CSA's) Director General of Space Exploration, Gilles Leclerc, will join representatives from ESA and NASA to discuss the mission, scheduled to launch later this year.
Media who wish to ask questions must fill out the media briefing accreditation form by May 31, 2021.
Date:
June 1, 2021
Time:
9:00 a.m. ET
What:
ESA briefing on the James Webb Space Telescope
Who:
Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science
Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA
Gilles Leclerc, CSA Director General, Space Exploration
Antonella Nota, ESA Webb Project Scientist
Daniel de Chambure, ESA Acting Head Ariane 5 Adaptations & Future Missions
Beatriz Romero, Webb project manager, Arianespace
Where:
Online. Registered media will receive an email with details on how to join. The press conference will also be streamed on ESA Web TV.
