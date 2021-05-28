LONGUEUIL, QC, May 28, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On Tuesday, June 1, at 9:00 a.m. ET, the European Space Agency (ESA) will hold a virtual briefing on the James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful and complex space telescope ever built.

The Canadian Space Agency's (CSA's) Director General of Space Exploration, Gilles Leclerc, will join representatives from ESA and NASA to discuss the mission, scheduled to launch later this year.

Media who wish to ask questions must fill out the media briefing accreditation form by May 31, 2021.

Date: June 1, 2021



Time: 9:00 a.m. ET



What: ESA briefing on the James Webb Space Telescope



Who: Günther Hasinger, ESA Director of Science

Thomas Zurbuchen, Associate Administrator, Science Mission Directorate, NASA

Gilles Leclerc, CSA Director General, Space Exploration

Antonella Nota, ESA Webb Project Scientist

Daniel de Chambure, ESA Acting Head Ariane 5 Adaptations & Future Missions

Beatriz Romero, Webb project manager, Arianespace



Where: Online. Registered media will receive an email with details on how to join. The press conference will also be streamed on ESA Web TV.

More information

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency

For further information: Canadian Space Agency, Media Relations Office, Telephone: 450-926-4370, Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca/, Email: [email protected], Follow us on social media

Related Links

www.asc-csa.gc.ca

