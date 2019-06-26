Media Advisory - Governor General to Participate in the Unveiling of Apollo 11 Stamps

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will participate in the unveiling of stamps celebrating Apollo 11 and Canadian contributions to the mission at the Héroux-Devtek plant located at 755 Thurber Street, Longueuil, Quebec, on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 11 a.m.

The Apollo 11 mission was a giant leap for human space exploration and featured significant Canadian ingenuity and innovation. Canadian engineers working at NASA and at Héroux-Devtek—a company based in Longueuil that built part of the lunar lander—were instrumental in making the mission a success.

SOURCE Governor General of Canada

For further information: Media information: Valérie Gervais, Press Secretary to the Governor General, 613-697-9304, Valerie.gervais@gg.ca; Canada Post, Media Relations, 613-734-8888, media@canadapost.ca

