Media Advisory - Governor General to Invest 35 Recipients into the Order of Military Merit at the Citadelle

OTTAWA, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will preside over an Order of Military Merit investiture ceremony on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at the Citadelle. The Governor General will bestow the honour on 1 Commander, 7 Officers and 27 Members. The ceremony will be streamed online at www.gg.ca/live and on social media platforms.

Created in 1972, the Order of Military Merit recognizes meritorious service and devotion to duty by members of the Canadian Armed Forces. The Order honours them for their commitment to Canada, according to the following three levels of membership: Commander (C.M.M.), Officer (O.M.M.) and Member (M.M.M.).

A media schedule for the investiture ceremony, the list of recipients and additional information on the Order of Military Merit are attached.

Media interested in covering the ceremony are asked to confirm their attendance with the Rideau Hall Press Office and must arrive no later than 10:15 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Those wishing to interview recipients are asked to contact

the Department of National Defence.

CEREMONY SCHEDULE

Media are asked to observe the following schedule:

10:30 a.m.: Ceremony begins

The Governor General speaks

The Governor General presents the insignia

(Commanders first, followed by Officers and Members)The Chief of the Defence Staff speaks 12:00 p.m.: Interviews with recipients

ORDER OF MILITARY MERIT RECIPIENTS

COMMANDERS

Major-General Carl Jean Turenne, C.M.M., M.S.C., C.D. Deputy Commander – Canadian Army Ottawa, Ontario (This is a promotion within the Order)

OFFICERS

Commodore Geneviève Bernatchez, O.M.M., C.D. Judge Advocate General Ottawa, Ontario Colonel Joseph Raoul Stéphane Boivin, O.M.M., M.S.C., C.D. 5 Canadian Mechanized Brigade Group Headquarters and Signal Squadron Courcelette, Quebec Brigadier-General Marie Hélène Lise Bourgon, O.M.M., M.S.C., C.D. Strategic Joint Staff Ottawa, Ontario Lieutenant-Colonel Catherine Jocelyne Marchetti, O.M.M., C.D. Office of the Chief Force Development Ottawa, Ontario Lieutenant-Colonel Kristopher Robert Purdy, O.M.M., C.D. Canadian Joint Operations Command Ottawa, Ontario Colonel Roger Leigh Scott, O.M.M., C.D. Canadian Forces Health Services Group Headquarters Ottawa, Ontario Lieutenant-Colonel Eleanor Frances Taylor, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D. 5th Canadian Division Headquarters Halifax, Nova Scotia

MEMBERS

Warrant Officer Charles Barton Ansell, M.M.M., C.D. Royal Military College of Canada Kingston, Ontario Warrant Officer Jason Eric Armstrong, M.M.M., C.D. 2 Service Battalion Petawawa, Ontario Master Warrant Officer James Matthew Aucoin, M.M.M., C.D. The Royal Regiment of Canadian Artillery School Oromocto, New Brunswick Master Warrant Officer Dean Stanley Burgher, M.M.M., C.D. Real Property Operations Unit (Atlantic) Halifax, Nova Scotia Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Daniel Eugene Campbell, M.M.M., C.D. Canadian Forces Base Halifax Halifax, Nova Scotia Master Warrant Officer Patrick Joseph Noël Crépeau, M.M.M., C.D. 5e Régiment d'artillerie légère du Canada Courcelette, Quebec Master Warrant Officer Joseph Olivier Richard Descheneaux, M.M.M., C.D. 5 Combat Engineer Regiment Courcelette, Quebec Warrant Officer Joseph Daniel Steve Desgagné, M.M.M., M.B., C.D. 3rd Battalion, The Royal Canadian Regiment Petawawa, Ontario Chief Warrant Officer Joseph Jacques Friolet, M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D. 403 Helicopter Operational Training Squadron Oromocto, New Brunswick Master Warrant Officer Maryse Yolande Nancy Guay, M.M.M., C.D. 35 Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters Québec, Quebec Chief Warrant Officer Robert Hains, M.M.M., C.D. 2nd Canadian Division Training Centre Courcelette, Quebec Ranger Linda Marie Kamenawatamin, M.M.M. Bearskin Lake Canadian Ranger Patrol Bearskin Lake, Ontario Sergeant Marie-Élaine Michèle Labrèche, M.M.M., C.D. 2nd Canadian Division Headquarters Montréal, Quebec Petty Officer 1st Class Natasha Tanya Lea Leavitt, M.M.M., C.D. Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Montréal Halifax, Nova Scotia Warrant Officer Angel Margaret MacEachern, M.M.M., M.B., C.D. Combat Training Centre Headquarters Oromocto, New Brunswick Chief Warrant Officer David Francis McNeil, M.M.M., C.D. 4th Canadian Division Headquarters Toronto, Ontario Petty Officer 2nd Class Pier-Vincent Michaud, M.M.M., M.M.V., C.D. Canadian Special Operations Forces Command Ottawa, Ontario Chief Petty Officer 2nd Class John Dwayne Oake, M.M.M., C.D. Canadian Fleet Atlantic Headquarters Halifax, Nova Scotia Warrant Officer Suzie Marie Paquin, M.M.M., C.D. 5 Service Battalion Courcelette, Quebec Chief Warrant Officer Richard Plante, M.M.M., C.D. Canadian Special Operations Forces Command Ottawa, Ontario Master Warrant Officer Daniel Robichaud, M.M.M., C.D. 2nd Regiment, Royal Canadian Horse Artillery Petawawa, Ontario Chief Petty Officer 1st Class Stanley Jerome Ryan, M.M.M., C.D. Her Majesty's Canadian Ship Montréal Halifax, Nova Scotia Warrant Officer Pierre Hugo St-Laurent, M.M.M., C.D. 19 Wing Comox Lazo, British Columbia Major Timothy Morgan Utton, M.M.M., C.D. Canadian Forces National Counter-Intelligence Unit Ottawa, Ontario Master Warrant Officer Ruel Delroy Walker, M.M.M., C.D. 1 Canadian Air Division Headquarters Winnipeg, Manitoba Warrant Officer Casey Todd Welbourn, M.M.M., C.D. 5 Canadian Division Support Base Detachment Aldershot Aldershot, Nova Scotia Lieutenant-Commander Kelly Lynne Williamson, M.M.M., C.D. 5th Canadian Division Headquarters Halifax, Nova Scotia

Please note that the information in this media advisory was provided by the

Department of National Defence and reflects the rank and posting of the members

at the time of their nomination.

ORDER OF MILITARY MERIT FACT SHEET

The Order of Military Merit recognizes distinctive merit and exceptional service displayed by the men and women of the Canadian Armed Forces, both Regular and Reserve. Many have demonstrated dedication and devotion beyond the call of duty, and the Order honours them for their commitment to Canada, according to the following three levels:

The level of Commander (post-nominal: C.M.M.) recognizes outstanding meritorious service and demonstrated leadership in duties of great responsibility.

The level of Officer (post-nominal: O.M.M.) recognizes outstanding meritorious service in duties of responsibility.

The level of Member (post-nominal: M.M.M.) recognizes exceptional service or performance of duty.

Eligibility and Nominations

The military chain of command and the Advisory Council recommend to the chief of the Defence Staff the names of those serving members of the Canadian Armed Forces, both Regular and Reserve, they consider eligible. The chief of the Defence Staff then submits the names to the governor general for approval.

The number of appointments per year is limited to one-tenth of one per cent of the average number of persons who were members of the Canadian Armed Forces during the previous year. There are no posthumous appointments.

Recipients may be promoted within the Order. They must exchange their insignia for that which corresponds to the new level, since no member may hold more than one appointment at any time.

The Order's constitution permits members of the armed forces of another country to be appointed as honorary Commanders, Officers and Members. Appointments are made for outstanding meritorious service to Canada or to the Canadian Armed Forces in the performance of military duties.

For more information about the Order of Military Merit,

visit our website at www.gg.ca/honours.



