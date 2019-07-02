Media Advisory - Governor General to Invest 29 Recipients into the Order of Canada During a Ceremony at the Citadelle

OTTAWA, July 2, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, will invest 1 Companion, 7 Officers and 21 Members into the Order of Canada during a ceremony at the Citadelle, on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. The ceremony will be streamed online at www.gg.ca/live .

About the Order of Canada

The Order of Canada is one of our country's highest civilian honours. Its Companions, Officers and Members take to heart the motto of the Order: DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country").

Created in 1967, the Order of Canada recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. Close to 7 000 people from all sectors of society have been invested into the Order. Those who bear the Order's iconic snowflake insignia have changed our nation's measure of success and, through the sum of their accomplishments, have helped us build a better Canada.



Appointments are made by the governor general on the recommendation of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada. For more information about the Order of Canada or to nominate someone, visit www.gg.ca/en/honours.

CEREMONY SCHEDULE

10 a.m.: Media arrive at the Citadelle 10:30 a.m.: Ceremony begins

The Governor General speaks

The Governor General presents the insignia of the Order of Canada 11:30 a.m.: Interviews with recipients

RECIPIENTS' CITATIONS

COMPANION OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

James Arthur, C.C.

Toronto, Ontario

James Arthur has broadened our understanding of mathematics in its most fundamental form. With exemplary dedication and gifted insight, the University of Toronto professor has made transformative contributions to number theory, notably to its trace formula. Renamed the Arthur-Selberg formula in his honour, it has become an integral tool now used in the practice of primary mathematical areas, the effect of which has been profound. Recipient of the 2015 Wolf Prize, Dr. Arthur is renowned for his academic and professional leadership.

OFFICERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Cindy Blackstock, O.C.

Ottawa, Ontario

Together with Elders, leaders, children and young people of all diversities, Cindy Blackstock has been tireless in advancing their shared vision of a brighter future for First Nations children. A professor of social work at McGill University, she is also head of the First Nations Child and Family Caring Society of Canada, a reconciliation-based organization she helped launch over 20 years ago. In these roles, she has been an articulate voice in the collective effort to improve conditions for Indigenous children and families, notably in education, health and child protection.

Levente László Diósady, O.C., O.Ont.

Toronto, Ontario

Levente Diósady's research in engineering has had a profound impact on global nutrition. As a prolific scientist and as a professor and founder of the food engineering program at the University of Toronto, he pioneered techniques for fortifying food with micronutrients to prevent disease and improve the health of millions of people around the world. His groundbreaking studies have influenced many organizations, including the Canadian Institute for Food Science. Beyond his scientific contributions, his commitment to education within the Hungarian-Canadian community is seen through his leadership of various institutions.

Robert Lacroix, O.C., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

Robert Lacroix has been highly regarded as a leading economist and academic administrator for decades. As head of l'Université de Montréal, and then as professor emeritus and first rector emeritus, he played a transformative role in leading the institution to new heights. He was instrumental in working with the federal government to establish and lead the Canada Research Chairs program, a decisive catalyst for the advancement of research across the country. A prolific writer and sought-after consultant, he has provided expert advice to the federal government regarding the renewal and future development of the public service.

Christopher Newton, O.C.

Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario

Over the course of a stellar career spanning five decades, Christopher Newton has distinguished himself as one of Canada's foremost artistic directors. An actor, stage manager and playwright, he is the founder of Theatre Calgary and was the art director of the Vancouver Playhouse. For nearly a quarter century, he led the Shaw Festival, where he established an internationally recognized acting ensemble and a distinguished design department. In retirement, he continues to direct both opera and theatre, and generously shares his time mentoring students and supporting arts institutions.

This is a promotion within the Order.

Rebecca Scott, O.C., M.S.M.

Canmore, Alberta

Beckie Scott embodies the qualities that Canadians celebrate in sport: excellence, integrity and fair play. As Canada's most decorated cross country skier and an advocate for athletes' rights, she is a respected leader in the international sporting community. Through her involvement in the World Anti-Doping Agency, she is ensuring athletes' voices are heard in the campaign for clean, fair, doping-free competition. An ambassador for sport in Canada, she is equally committed to ensuring the benefits of physical activity are accessible and available to Indigenous children and youth across the country.

Robert Tessier, O.C.

Saint-Lambert, Quebec

Robert Tessier is known for his diligence and leadership. An outstanding senior public official in Quebec, he distinguished himself in a variety of positions before joining the private sector as the head of various corporations, including Gaz Métro. His social and professional involvement in numerous organizations in the energy, education, culture and health care fields is extensive. He also works tirelessly in support of women's advancement and gender equality. As chair of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, he supports projects with a focus on the environment and innovation.

Richard Ernest Tremblay, O.C., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

Richard Ernest Tremblay has been at the forefront of developmental psychology, child psychiatry and criminology for many decades. Professor emeritus at l'Université de Montréal and University College Dublin, he studied the physical, cognitive, emotional and social development of more than 30 000 children to understand and prevent behaviour problems. His longitudinal and experimental studies have specifically transformed, in Canada and abroad, our understanding of the development and prevention of physical violence.

MEMBERS OF THE ORDER OF CANADA

Brent Belzberg, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Brent Belzberg has demonstrated a deep commitment to bettering Canada's economic and social landscape. A well-respected businessman and financier, he has contributed to the growth of small and medium-sized Canadian businesses. He is also an avid supporter of entrepreneurial activity in the country as a mentor and advisor to young business owners. Dedicated to advancing the public good, he is recognized for his generous philanthropy and community service within the city of Toronto, notably in support of health and Jewish community causes.

Hélène Boisjoly, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Hélène Boisjoly is considered a leading ophthalmologist in corneal transplantation. As a professor and researcher, she promoted collaborative research while directing one of the networks of the Fonds de recherche en santé du Québec, as well as the ophthalmology departments of the Hôpital Maisonneuve-Rosemont and l'Université de Montréal. As dean of the Faculty of Medicine at l'Université de Montréal, she works tirelessly to advance the institution. She also works with several organizations, including the prestigious M8 Alliance, an international network of universities dedicated to improving world health.

Barbara M. Bowlby, C.M. and John M. Brunton, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Barbara Bowlby and John Brunton have achieved national recognition by developing and growing one of Canada's leading independent media production companies. Combining their creative forces and keen business acumen for more than 30 years, the siblings have made invaluable contributions to the country's broadcasting and music industries. With a unique vision to showcase Canada and its many talented citizens, they are credited with creating such highly rated productions as "Canadian Idol," "Amazing Race Canada," "Big Brother Canada" and 25 years of Juno Awards ceremonies.

Kurt Browning, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

World figure skating champion of 1989, this easy-going Albertan is admired for his skilled and disciplined performances. His fresh outlook and engaging personality make him an excellent role model for the youth of this country and an impressive ambassador for figure skating as he embodies the ideals of Canadian amateur sport.

David R. Cameron, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

David Cameron has led a brilliant career in both public service and academia. A respected scholar and academic leader at Trent University, he joined the federal (and subsequently provincial) public service, where he provided advice on federal-provincial relations. Recognized for his expertise on national unity and constitutional issues, he has been sought out by foreign governments in conflict situations. Currently dean of the Faculty of Arts and Science at the University of Toronto, he gives of his time to organizations supporting the most vulnerable in the community.

Kevin J. Dancey, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Kevin Dancey is a pillar of the accounting profession, esteemed for uniting professionals in the field and for advancing the industry in Canada and abroad. As the first CEO of CPA Canada, he spearheaded mentorship initiatives and its national financial literacy program. Currently at the helm of the International Federation of Accountants, he is a sought-after expert in corporate and personal tax planning, and has provided leadership to many boards, notably those of the Accounting Mentorship Program and the Global Accounting Alliance.

Michel de la Chenelière, C.M., C.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

Man of letters and businessman Michel de la Chenelière is a great philanthropist. He founded Chenelière Éducation, the largest French-language publishing house in North America for educational materials, from preschool to university. A strong supporter of la francophonie, he focuses primarily on the Canadian market outside of Quebec. His eponymous foundation supports education, the arts, research and culture, as well as social and community initiatives. He is an active supporter of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, particularly its education and art therapy programs for youth, adults and newcomers.

Jack Douglas Gerrow, C.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

Jack Gerrow is an innovator in developing competency standards for dentists. Professor emeritus at Dalhousie University and former long-serving registrar of the National Dental Examining Board, he pioneered a new approach to competency testing in dental education and practice. Today, this model is used around the world, not only in dentistry but also in other professions. It simultaneously ensures rigorous safety standards in oral health care are met, while affording greater flexibility and job opportunities for foreign-trained dentists.

Daniel Granger, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Daniel Granger has distinguished himself through various roles with national and international companies in the energy, telecommunications and public relations sectors. He helped organize communications surrounding some of the more emotional moments in our lives, including the tragic events at Polytechnique Montréal and numerous funerals of public figures from Quebec. An engaged citizen, he has devoted himself to Special Olympics Québec for the past 20 years, working tirelessly to promote active living and social inclusion for people with intellectual disabilities.

Gordon Cecil Gray, C.M., O.Ont.

Richmond Hill, Ontario

Gordon Gray is a pillar of Canada's business community. He brought dynamic energy and innovation to his almost 40-year tenure at the helm of Royal LePage, leading its growth into Canada's largest full-service real estate company. As a corporate board member, he has shared his entrepreneurial expertise with some of the country's most successful organizations. His professional acuity is matched by his philanthropic support for local and national education initiatives, and for international wildlife preservation. His transformational contributions to Queen's University have facilitated Nobel-prize-winning research in particle astrophysics.

Robert Hindmarch, C.M., O.B.C.

Vancouver, British Columbia

A revered athlete, coach and educator, Robert Hindmarch has been at the forefront of sports initiatives across Canada. A professor and former director of the University of British Columbia's athletics program, he established such initiatives as UBC's Sports Hall of Fame, Rick Hansen's Man in Motion World Tour and the Men's National Hockey team. He has contributed to the success of various sports organizations, notably as chef de mission for Canada at the Sarajevo Winter Olympics, and as vice-president and director of the Canadian Olympic Association.

Gilles Lavigne, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Gilles Lavigne's innovative research has transformed dental practices. A neuroscientist, dentist and professor at l'Université de Montréal, he uncovered the interactions between pain and sleep disorders, a reality affecting more than one in four Canadians. After determining the underlying causes of bruxism and snoring, he proposed new treatments, making him Canada's and the world's leading authority in this field.

John McEwen, C.M.

Toronto, Ontario

Sculptor John McEwen is a pioneer in contemporary arts who is internationally renowned for his mastery of weathering steel. His creations feature among the world's most prestigious collections and exhibits, and his large-scale installations occupy public spaces across Canada. A socially engaged artist, he embraces numerous themes in his work, such as history, philosophy, technology and the environment. His representations of the spiritual connections between humans and animals have moved the public for decades.

Seana McKenna, C.M.

Stratford, Ontario

Seana McKenna is one of Canada's most respected stage actors. Classically trained and possessing natural versatility, she has conquered a broad spectrum of roles, from Shakespeare and Greek tragedy to contemporary works. Notably, she has also portrayed iconic male characters from the Shakespearean repertoire. She is renowned for her celebrated work across Canada and the United States in more than 130 productions, over 50 of which were held at the Stratford Festival. Her devotion to her craft is further demonstrated through her mentorship of young actors.

Isabelle Peretz, C.M., O.Q.

Montréal, Quebec

Isabelle Peretz is internationally renowned for her work in neuropsychology related to music. A professor of psychology at l'Université de Montréal, she called into question our conventional understanding of human musical abilities. She demonstrated that music involves biological receptors inherent in all human beings, whatever their background, experience or musical talents. Through her research, she has made music neuroscience a field of study in its own right.

Dominique Rankin, C.M., C.Q.

La Conception, Quebec

Dominique Rankin, or Grandfather T8aminik, is one of the last guardians of his ancestors' nomadic way of life. For over 40 years, he has worked to preserve Anicinape culture and to raise public awareness of Indigenous realities. As a spiritual leader and medicine man, he has strongly advocated for peace as a path to forgiveness and reconciliation. As a speaker and educator, he has dedicated his life to bringing people together by overcoming barriers linked to origins, languages or belief systems.

Peter D. Simons, C.M., C.Q.

Québec, Quebec

Exceptional entrepreneur Peter Simons has made La Maison Simons one of the key players in the retail industry in Quebec and Canada. Under his leadership, the family business experienced unprecedented commercial growth and territorial expansion. Each new store is an artistic, technological, environmental and urban planning opportunity. He advocates on behalf of Canadian businesses for tax fairness and for Canada's global competitiveness against international giants, all while discretely pursuing his philanthropic endeavours to benefit the community of Québec.

Yvonne Steinert, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Yvonne Steinert is a pioneer in the field of medical education. Professor at McGill University, she is recognized internationally for her expertise in faculty development and in shaping the next generation of health professionals. Notably, her research on faculty development and educational principles in medicine have re-conceptualized curricula by emphasizing positive role modeling, peer coaching and mentorship. She has delivered hundreds of workshops and lectures, ranging from professionalism and professional identity formation to leadership and scholarship, making her a leader in educational discourse.

Charles Marcel Tisseyre, C.M.

Montréal, Quebec

Charles Tisseyre is a core figure of Quebec's television industry. For over 25 years, he has distinguished himself as the host of Radio-Canada television's popular science program "Découverte." He is lauded by many as one of the most reliable and respected sources of information in the public sphere, and has received numerous awards and honours. He has used his fame to advocate for various charitable causes, and has been involved with a number of public campaigns, notably in support of dyslexia awareness. He is also at the helm of Les Éditions Pierre Tisseyre, a pioneer in Canadian French-language publishing.

Gerald Wood, C.M.

Calgary, Alberta

Entrepreneur and philanthropist Gerald Wood has had a tremendous impact on his city and province. After arriving in Canada from Scotland, he purchased a small car dealership, which he grew into a thriving business that now employs almost 600 people and which contributes to the economic vitality of the region. In addition, he gives back to his adopted home as a director of and donor to myriad organizations, notably raising funds to support children with Down's syndrome.

ORDER OF CANADA BACKGROUNDER

Established in 1967 by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada is the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System, and recognizes outstanding achievement, dedication to the community and service to the nation. The Order recognizes people in all sectors of Canadian society. Their contributions are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country.

Motto and Levels

The Order of Canada's motto is DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"). Her Majesty The Queen is the Sovereign of the Order, and the governor general is the chancellor and Principal Companion of the Order.

Companion – Post-nominal: C.C.

recognizes national pre-eminence or international service or achievement;

Officer – Post-nominal: O.C.

recognizes national service or achievement; and

Member – Post-nominal: C.M.

recognizes outstanding contributions at the local or regional level or in a special field of activity.

Insignia Description

The insignia of the Order is a stylized snowflake of six points, with a red annulus at its centre which bears a stylized maple leaf circumscribed with the motto of the Order, DESIDERANTES MELIOREM PATRIAM ("They desire a better country"), surmounted by the Royal Crown. It is struck in fine silver and is composed of three individual pieces: the snowflake, annulus and maple leaf. The colour is added by hand through a unique application of opaque and translucent enamel.

The design of the insignia of the Order of Canada dates from 1967, and is credited to Bruce Beatty, C.M., S.O.M., C.D. The technical drawings used by the Royal Canadian Mint in this new generation of the insignia were developed by the Canadian Heraldic Authority at the Chancellery of Honours, part of the Office of the Secretary to the Governor General. The insignia is manufactured by the Mint at its Ottawa facility.

Eligibility

All Canadians are eligible for the Order of Canada, with the exception of federal and provincial politicians and judges while in office. The Order's constitution permits non-Canadians to be considered for honorary appointments. Members of the Royal Family, governors general and their spouses are appointed in the extraordinary category. There are no posthumous appointments.

Officers and Members may be elevated within the Order in recognition of further achievement, based on continued exceptional or extraordinary service to Canada. Usually, promotions are considered five years after the first appointment.

Nominations

Any person or group is welcome to nominate a deserving individual as a candidate for appointment to the Order of Canada. Appointments are made on the recommendations of the Advisory Council for the Order of Canada, an independent council chaired by the chief justice of Canada. Members of the Advisory Council on the Order of Canada reflect the diversity and excellence in Canadian society. Certain members are appointed by virtue of their office; others are appointed for a fixed term to achieve a balanced representation of the various regions of the country.

