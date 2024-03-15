Media advisory - Governor General to host Telling Canadian Stories through Film: A Sneak Preview of National Canadian Film Day

OTTAWA, ON, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Their Excellencies the Right Honourable Mary Simon, Governor General of Canada, and Mr. Whit Fraser will host Telling Canadian Stories through Film: A Sneak Preview of National Canadian Film Day.

During this unique event, the following films will be shown:

Ru: Based on Kim Thúy's award winning novel, Ru tells the story of a wealthy family's arduous journey fleeing from Vietnam, only to find themselves landing in Quebec.

Peace by Chocolate: Based on Tareq Hadhad's lived experience, Peace by Chocolate tells the story of a young Syrian refugee struggling to settle into his new small-town Canadian life after the bombing of his father's chocolate factory.

Following each screening there will also be question-and-answer sessions with Kim Thúy and Charles-Olivier Michaud about Ru, and with Tareq Hadhad about Peace by Chocolate.

This event is part of a larger initiative by the Governor General to invite Canadians to discover the full story of our country.

Date: Monday, March 18, 2024

Film 1: Ru

6:00 p.m. Film screening (French)

8:00 p.m. Question-and-answer session with author Kim Thúy and director Charles-Olivier Michaud

Film 2: Peace by Chocolate

6:20 p.m. Film screening (English)

8:10 p.m. Question-and-answer session with Tareq Hadhad, founder of Peace by Chocolate

About National Canadian Film Day

National Canadian Film Day (CanFilmDay) is a coast-to-coast-to-coast celebration of Canadian film, with screenings taking place each year. This year's CanFilmDay will take place on April 17, 2024.

National Canadian Film Day is presented by REEL CANADA, a national non-profit dedicated to promoting the power and diversity of Canadian film to new audiences across the country and around the world.

Learn more at CanFilmDay.

