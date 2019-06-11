Media Advisory - Governor General to Honour Remarkable Canadians at Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General and Commander-in-Chief of Canada, will present honours to 39 recipients during a military-themed ceremony at Rideau Hall on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

Recipients will be recognized for their excellence, courage or exceptional service to the Canadian Armed Forces or to military-related organizations with one of the following honours: a Meritorious Service Decoration (Military and Civil Divisions), a Decoration for Bravery or the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers.

A schedule of the ceremony, the recipients' citations and background information on the types of honours being presented are attached.

CEREMONY SCHEDULE

10 a.m.: Media start to arrive at Rideau Hall 10:30 a.m.: Ceremony begins

The Governor General speaks

The Governor General presents the honours 11:45 a.m.: Interviews with recipients

RECIPIENTS AND CITATIONS

MERITORIOUS SERVICE CROSS (MILITARY DIVISION)

Master Corporal John Robert Thomas Archer, M.S.C., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Master Corporal Archer developed innovative data extraction and management proficiencies that enhanced Canadian Special Operations Forces Command's effectiveness in countering violent extremists. His resourcefulness resulted in the enhancement of data management standards which increased actionable intelligence. Master Corporal Archer's unparalleled subject matter expertise has resulted in the Canadian Armed Forces being recognized as a global technical leader.

Commander Sheldon Roderick Kyle Gillis, M.S.C., C.D.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Commander Gillis was deployed from January to July 2017 as the commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship St. John's, which contributed to NATO assurance measures in the Mediterranean, Black and Norwegian seas. He expertly led the ship and its crew through the critical patrols, conducting surveillance and large-scale exercises with other NATO-member states. With every new and unique challenge brought by this demanding role, Commander Gillis provided outstanding leadership and direction to his unit in order to accomplish all the missions assigned to St. John's.

Corporal Alexandre Nicolas Papineau-Levesque, M.S.C.

Pembroke, Ontario

On August 14, 2016, during Operation IMPACT, Corporal Papineau-Levesque was instrumental in saving the lives of dozens of host nation soldiers injured on the battlefield. As the trauma combat casualty care provider on-site, he provided front-line medical treatment to multiple waves of casualties during the first 14 hours of a counterterrorism operation. Leading a small team of Canadian and allied soldiers, he oversaw the successful medical treatment of more than 90 casualties, demonstrating exceptional professionalism, dedication and skill.

SECOND AWARD OF THE MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL (MILITARY DIVISION)

Brigadier-General David James Anderson, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Brigadier-General Anderson was deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, from May 2016 to July 2017, as part of the Canadian Armed Forces' contribution to defeat Daesh. As director of the Ministerial Liaison Team, he served as an invaluable member of the Commanding General's senior leadership. Notably, he led a multinational coalition consisting of 70 senior personnel from different countries, and developed and coordinated novel initiatives that empowered the Government of Iraq and allied security forces. Brigadier-General Anderson's exemplary leadership and unwavering professionalism greatly advanced the Government of Canada's objectives in the region.

Major Michael Roy Deutsch, M.S.M., C.D.

Kingston, Nova Scotia

From October 2013 to July 2015, Major Deutsch was instrumental to the success of the Long Range Patrol (LRP) Get Well Program, an embedded restructuring initiative that has revitalized LRP simulation, training and force development. An important frontrunner of this program, he provided a foundation for military airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (IRP) capabilities to evolve, and reinforced the LRP Force contribution to Operation IMPACT. His focused leadership helped achieve these goals on a remarkably accelerated timeline, creating a solid base from which military airborne IRP capabilities continue to evolve and grow.

Colonel Pierre Huet, M.S.M., C.D.

Wainwright, Alberta

From July 2016 to July 2017, Colonel Huet served as commander of Task Force Democratic Republic of the Congo. He demonstrated outstanding leadership and courage when negotiating the release of 16 kidnapped United Nations civilian employees, as well as the disarmament of 750 South Sudanese rebels. He also ensured the success of an operation to halt an incursion by Rwandan rebels. Colonel Huet strengthened the reputation and effectiveness of the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

MERITORIOUS SERVICE MEDAL

Commander Sylvain Elie Jean-Paul Belair, M.S.M., C.D.

Victoria, British Columbia

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From March 6 to August 8, 2017, Commander Belair served as captain of HMCS Ottawa during Operation PROJECTION in the Indo-Asia Pacific region. As commanding officer, he trained his crew to a state of high readiness, preparing them for the complex challenges of their deployment and ensuring an impressive standard of professionalism. Throughout his mission, Commander Belair displayed exceptional leadership, managing with steadfast dedication the intricacies of balancing high security with strategic intents to the fullest extent possible.

Warrant Officer Sean Eldon Benedict, M.S.M., C.D.

Pembroke, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From September 2014 to January 2015, Warrant Officer Benedict was deployed to Central and Eastern Europe as part of Canada's contribution to NATO assurance measures. As the quartermaster sergeant of the Land Task Force Company, he adroitly led the logistics team through a series of complex operations, such as moving sensitive items across international borders and integrating an airhead into the task force's supply chain. Through exemplary professionalism and leadership, Warrant Officer Benedict has brought great credit to himself and to Canada.

Lieutenant-Colonel George Michael Albert Boyuk, M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Lieutenant-Colonel Boyuk was deployed to the United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo from July 2014 to August 2015. As the force chief liaison officer, he demonstrated exceptional strategic acuity throughout an evolving UN mandate and provided a crucial link between the special representative to the Secretary-General and the Congolese armed forces. Lieutenant-Colonel Boyuk consistently produced high-level operational work under demanding conditions and represented Canada in an exemplary manner to the senior military leadership of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the UN.

Brigadier-General François Joseph Chagnon, O.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From July 2015 to July 2016, Brigadier-General Chagnon served as commander of Task Force Jerusalem. As the senior Canadian flag officer in the Middle East, he played a key role in implementing security sector reform and the professionalization of the Palestinian Authority security forces. Moreover, he represented the Government of Canada brilliantly during a high-level meeting in Jordan for the Aqaba process.

Warrant Officer Danny Carl Compton, M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From 2014 to 2018, Warrant Officer Compton consistently demonstrated exemplary leadership and outstanding professionalism as the operations warrant officer for Canadian Forces Support Unit (Ottawa). His tireless work ethic, planning and organizational skills directly contributed to effective emergency responses in the National Capital Region, notably with regards to the Parliamentary shootings in 2014. Warrant Officer Compton's dedication and commitment has had a positive impact upon the Canadian Armed Forces and the Defence community.

Sergeant James Dalebozik, M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Sergeant Dalebozik led the creation of Canadian Special Operations Forces Command's (CANSOFCOM) High Altitude Airdrop Mission Support Program. His tireless devotion was foundational in the creation of the unit's first high-altitude breathing tables and physiological incident protocols. Sergeant Dalebozik's efforts resulted in CANSOFCOM becoming the training authority for the program, which has further enhanced its status as a world-class organization.

Lieutenant-Colonel Corey Jason Frederickson, M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Lieutenant-Colonel Frederickson was deployed to Latvia from March to August 2017, serving as the commanding officer of Joint Task Force Europe Headquarters and as the first deputy commander of Joint Task Force Europe. In these roles, he set the conditions for the success of the theatre activation team and the subsequent arrival of NATO's Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup in Latvia. His exceptional leadership and skills bolstered Canada's contribution to NATO's deterrence efforts in Europe.

Leading Seaman Steven Edward Galloway, M.S.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Leading Seaman Galloway was employed as a surveillance analyst with the Canadian Forces Network Operations Centre from January 2013 to July 2017. He developed training modules and courseware that significantly enhanced the effectiveness of Cyber Defence Operations. Leading Seaman Galloway's outstanding dedication and vast knowledge contributed to maintaining cyber superiority within the Canadian Armed Forces in order to ensure tactical advantage both domestically and abroad.

Sally F. E. Goddard, M.S.M.

John Timothy Goddard, M.S.M.

Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

Meritorious Service Medal (Civil Division)

Sally and Tim Goddard created the Nichola Goddard Foundation in memory of their daughter who was killed while serving in Afghanistan with the Canadian Armed Forces. Reflecting Nichola's desire to help others build better lives, the organization has established two university scholarships and funded the installation of hundreds of solar-powered systems in rural Papua New Guinea that provide electricity for health care centres serving more than a million people.

Major Tammy Michelle Hiscock, M.S.M., C.D.

Bedford, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Since August 2015, Major Hiscock has served with the Deputy Commander United Nations Command Rear and excelled as a diplomat and operational planner. In efficiently organizing visits to United Nations Command bases, she methodically championed the privileges of multinational forces participating under the terms of force agreements with Japan. This freedom of movement led to a significant increase in regional activity that supported the defence of the Republic of Korea.

Petty Officer 1st Class Joseph Kiraly, M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Since 2013, Petty Officer 1st Class Kiraly has demonstrated incomparable service, advocacy and compassion as operations warrant officer of Soldier On, a program benefiting ill and injured veterans and active members of the Canadian Armed Forces. He has been instrumental in the planning and execution of several key events and programs such as the Soldier On Afghanistan Relay and the Invictus Games. Through his unique leadership, he continues to support and provide services to ill and injured soldiers in Canada and abroad, and to enhance the lives of members, veterans and their families.

Lieutenant-Commander Jason Gary Wade Lorette, M.S.M.

Trenton, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Lieutenant-Commander Lorette has made exceptional contributions to the field of Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear (CBRN) medicine. A well-respected expert, he has greatly enhanced the ability of the Canadian Armed Forces and key allies to identify threats and to intervene and respond to CBRN incidents. Notably, he has conducted research into new CBRN medical countermeasures and helped develop NATO CBRN policy. He continues to advance knowledge and front-line effects as an advisor and mentor on the international stage.

Lieutenant-Colonel Robert Jeffrey Lyttle, M.S.M., C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From July 2016 to April 2017, Lieutenant-Colonel Lyttle was deployed to Kuwait as an integral part of Canada's mission to combat Daesh. As chief of Lethal Fires of the Combined Joint Task Force, he proved instrumental in the development of complex targets, the timing and sequencing of strikes, and the tactical employment of munitions. A selfless leader, he demonstrated a thorough understanding of the intelligence situation as well as the global security implications in a complex international operation.

Commander Gordon Willis Jacob Noseworthy, M.S.M., C.D.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

In September 2017, Commander Noseworthy led the delivery of life-saving aid to the Turks and Caicos Islands and Dominica in the wake of hurricanes Irma and Maria. As commanding officer of Her Majesty's Canadian Ship St. John's, he demonstrated outstanding professionalism, ensuring the delivery of fresh food and water, conducting medical evacuations, and assisting with the restoration of power and re-opening of civic institutions on the islands. Thanks to Commander Noseworthy's exemplary leadership, this humanitarian mission was a resounding success.

Chief Warrant Officer Keith Michael Olstad, M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Chalk River, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From May 2016 to July 2017, Chief Warrant Officer Olstad was deployed to Iraq as part of Canada's contribution to the Middle East Stabilization Force. As the regimental sergeant major of the Ministerial Liaison Team, he effectively collaborated with senior officers from the militaries of eight different countries, established key working relationships with the Iraqi Security Forces, and ensured the force protection of Canadian personnel.

Colonel Donald Potoczny, M.S.M. (United States Army)

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

As deputy chief of staff, Joint Operational Effects, Canadian Joint Operations Command since June 2017, Colonel Potoczny has successfully led efforts to build a multi-domain, cross-functional team, incorporating all aspects of information operations and targeting. His inspirational leadership has dramatically improved the effective delivery of Canadian military operations worldwide. Colonel Potoczny's professionalism and dedication have brought great credit to himself, the United States Army and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Lieutenant-Colonel Nickolas Sebastien Roby, M.S.M., C.D.

Fredericton, New Brunswick

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From November 2016 to April 2017, Lieutenant-Colonel Roby was deployed with the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. As a liaison officer to the Congolese Armed Forces, he pioneered a new force employment model that involved integrating key staff within the Congolese Armed Forces, which improved their combined operational effectiveness. This model, in turn, allowed them to better protect civilians.

Major Carlo Rossi, M.S.M.

Ottawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From August to February 2017, Major Rossi was deployed as task force commander of Line of Effort 5 (Medical Training) and as NATO's senior medical officer in Ukraine. He was the catalyst for the progress made by the Multinational Joint Commission medical subcommittee, all while overseeing the health care needs of approximately 500 Canadian and allied troops. Major Rossi's exceptional dedication and professionalism brought great honour to Canada.

Lieutenant-Colonel Ryan Zane Sexsmith, M.S.M., C.D.

Victoria, British Columbia

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From July to September 2017, Lieutenant-Colonel Sexsmith commanded Air Task Force Pacific during the Canadian Armed Forces' response to forest fires in British Columbia. He skilfully led the rapid deployment of aircraft dispersed over three locations and effectively devised solutions to last-minute tasking, notably planning an alternate emergency evacuation plan for the town of Williams Lake. Through his exceptional professionalism and outstanding leadership, Lieutenant-Colonel Sexsmith helped save many lives and protect property from one of the most devastating forest fires in British Columbia's history.

Captain(N) Michael James Tennant, M.S.M., C.D.

Dartmouth, Nova Scotia

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

From 2015 to 2018, Captain(N) Tennant demonstrated exceptional leadership and vision while simultaneously serving as Maritime Forces Atlantic's chief of plans and operations and chief of staff for the National Maritime Component Command. As he took on greater responsibility in these roles, his vision and direction became vital in determining the necessary structure and organization to perform delegated tasks. Captain(N) Tennant enabled the National Maritime Component Command to effectively oversee and control maritime activities for the Canadian Armed Forces in coordination with key national and international partners.

Chief Warrant Officer Thomas Verner, M.M.M., M.S.M., C.D.

Petawawa, Ontario

Meritorious Service Medal (Military Division)

Chief Warrant Officer Verner was deployed as the sergeant-major of the Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) in Sinai, Egypt, from July 2016 to July 2017. In this role, he built trust and forged unity among 1 500 peacekeeping personnel from 12 different nations during a particularly challenging period. Through his outstanding leadership and steadfast dedication, Chief Warrant Officer Verner left an enduring legacy toward the operational effectiveness of the MFO.

MEDAL OF BRAVERY

Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Wesley Bressette, M.B., C.D.

Bedford, Nova Scotia

Master Corporal Jesus Rodrigo Castillo, M.B.

Toronto, Ontario

Master Corporal Kashif Dar, M.B.

Mississauga, Ontario

Sergeant Andrea Karistinos, M.B., C.D.

Bradford, Ontario

On March 14, 2016, Petty Officer 1st Class Charles Bressette, Sergeant Andrea Karistinos and master corporals Kashif Dar and Jesus Castillo intervened in an armed attack at the Canadian Forces Recruiting Centre in Toronto, Ontario. Armed with a knife, the attacker entered the lobby of the centre and began punching and stabbing a soldier at the front desk. PO1 Bressette leapt over the front desk, using a chair to block the assailant. MCpl Castillo rushed into the front lobby and shielded a civilian with his body. The armed man then tackled MCpl Castillo to the ground, stabbing him in the lower ribcage. MCpl Dar charged the assailant, allowing MCpl Castillo to break free and move the civilian and the first victim to a safer location. The soldiers corralled the assailant as Sgt Karistinos wrestled the knife from the man's grip and tackled him to the floor. PO1 Bressette, Sgt Karistinos and MCpl Dar then physically restrained the attacker until the police arrived.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Compeau, M.B., C.D.

Toronto, Ontario

On March 14, 2017, off-duty Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Compeau helped rescue two people involved in a multi-vehicle accident caused by black ice near Saint-Zotique, Quebec. The ensuing pileup caused by the crash drenched the area in gasoline, which immediately caught fire. Covered in fuel, PO2 Compeau rushed to the fiery scene and pulled a semi-conscious driver from the burning cab of a truck. He then ran back and located a second victim on fire, sprawled on the ground. Using snow and ice, he helped extinguish the flames and, with the assistance of a bystander, brought the victim to safety.

Master Seaman Emmanuel Lemieux, M.B.

Leading Seaman Reeves Matheson, M.B.

Halifax, Nova Scotia

On February 15, 2016, Master Seaman Lemieux and Leading Seaman Matheson risked their lives to prevent a crisis on board HMCS Windsor after a ruptured battery caused an electrical failure while at sea. MS Lemieux and LS Matheson entered the confined compartment to find the smouldering battery. Crawling through the toxic, smoke-filled darkness, they made their way on their hands and knees across a narrow board suspended above exposed electrical terminals and through a tangle of hoses. They quickly assessed the situation and reported back to the captain. The submarine then regained propulsion and returned to the station, where the crew safely disembarked.

SOVEREIGN'S MEDAL FOR VOLUNTEERS

Martin Abud

Mont-Joli, Quebec

Martin Abud created a museum inside the Mont-Joli Regional Airport to educate the public about the region's rich military history. Many travellers passing through the airport benefit from the informative displays and learn about Mont-Joli's role in the Battle of the St. Lawrence River during the Second World War.

Major Jean-François Lambert, C.D.

Ottawa, Ontario

As the band officer of the 75 and 742 National Capital Air Cadet squadrons, Jean-François Lambert has been providing leadership, mentorship and development to the staff and cadets of the band program. His knowledge and passion have inspired young musicians and the band has expanded to 80 members under his leadership.

Sergeant Debra Reid, C.D.

Stratford, Prince Edward Island

Debra Reid has been an active volunteer with veterans' groups and non-profit associations throughout P.E.I. for over a decade, especially those related to her passion for animals. Her fundraising efforts support veterans' activities and programs, while fostering remembrance and appreciation.

Linda Wall

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Linda Wall has been a dedicated member of the Royal Canadian Army Cadet Corps parent support committee, as well as a board member on the national and provincial councils of the Army Cadet League of Canada. She was also instrumental in establishing the healthy breakfast program at Robert Moore Public School in Fort Frances, Ontario.

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON CANADIAN HONOURS

About the Meritorious Service Decorations

The Meritorious Service Decorations celebrate Canadians who have performed an exceptional deed or activity that brings honour to Canada. The decorations are separated into military and civil divisions, with two levels each: a cross and a medal.

The Civil Division recognizes remarkable contributions in many different fields of endeavour, from advocacy initiatives and health care services, to research and humanitarian efforts. The contributions can be innovative, set an example for others to follow, or improve the quality of life of a community. For more information or to nominate a deserving Canadian, visit merit.gg.ca.

About the Decorations for Bravery

Created in 1972, Decorations for Bravery recognize people who risk their lives and choose to defy their own instinct of survival to try to save a loved one or a perfect stranger whose life is in immediate danger. The three levels of the Decorations for Bravery reflect the degree to which the recipients put themselves at risk: the Cross of Valour recognizes acts of the most conspicuous courage in circumstances of extreme peril; the Star of Courage recognizes acts of conspicuous courage in circumstances of great peril; and the Medal of Bravery recognizes acts of bravery in hazardous circumstances. For more information or to nominate a deserving Canadian, visit bravery.gg.ca.

About the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers

The Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers recognizes the remarkable volunteer achievements of Canadians from across the country in a wide range of fields. As an official Canadian honour, the Medal pays tribute to the dedication and exemplary commitment of volunteers. For more information or to nominate a deserving volunteer, visit caring.gg.ca.

