Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make major announcement related to Canada's Halifax-class frigates
Jul 15, 2019, 11:14 ET
VICTORIA, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to an important announcement by the Government of Canada and Seaspan Victoria Shipyards. Following the announcement, the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, and Joe O'Rourke, Vice-President and General Manager, Seaspan's Victoria Shipyard Limited, will hold a media availability.
Date:
July 16, 2019
Time:
9:15 am (PDT)
Location:
Seaspan's Victoria Shipyard
Media are asked to confirm their attendance by contacting Erin Macpherson, Regional Communications Manager at Public Services and Procurement Canada, at 778-938-1762 or by email at erin.macpherson@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca.
Media are asked to wear close-toed shoes and ensure they have valid ID for the security gate. They will be shown where to park by front gate staff at the shipyard.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
