Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make major announcement related to Canada's Halifax-class frigates

LÉVIS, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to an important announcement by the Government of Canada and Davie. Following the announcement, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, will hold a media availability.

Date: July 16, 2019 Time: 12:15 pm (EDT) Location: Chantier Davie

399 Saint-Joseph Street

Lévis, Quebec

Media are asked to confirm their attendance by contacting the Media Relations team at Public Services and Procurement Canada by telephone at 819-420-5501 or by email at media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca.

Follow us on Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada

For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca

Related Links

www.tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca

