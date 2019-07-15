Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make major announcement related to Canada's Halifax-class frigates Français
Jul 15, 2019, 11:11 ET
LÉVIS, QC, July 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to an important announcement by the Government of Canada and Davie. Following the announcement, the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Member of Parliament for Québec, will hold a media availability.
Date:
July 16, 2019
Time:
12:15 pm (EDT)
Location:
Chantier Davie
399 Saint-Joseph Street
Lévis, Quebec
Media are asked to confirm their attendance by contacting the Media Relations team at Public Services and Procurement Canada by telephone at 819-420-5501 or by email at media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca.
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-956-3239; Media Relations, Public Services and Procurement Canada, 819-420-5501, media@pwgsc-tpsgc.gc.ca
