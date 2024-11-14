GATINEAU, QC, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Labour and Seniors, will make a housing announcement in Montreal.

The Minister will be accompanied by Anthony Housefather, Parliamentary Secretary to the President of the Treasury Board and Member of Parliament for Mont-Royal.

A photo opportunity and media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

Date: Friday, November 15, 2024



Time: 10:00 a.m. EST



Place: Montreal, Quebec

To register, contact [email protected] with your name and media outlet before 9:00 a.m. EST on Friday, November 15, 2024. Event location details will be shared once media are registered.

Follow us on X (Twitter)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For information (media only): Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary and Senior Communications Advisor, Office of the Minister of Labour and Seniors, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]