Media Advisory - Government of Canada to Make Announcement Related to Housing in Surrey
Sep 05, 2019, 14:22 ET
SURREY, BC, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - The federal government will be making an announcement related to housing in Surrey.
Media are invited to join Gordie Hogg, Member of Parliament for South Surrey–White Rock and Randeep Sarai, Member of Parliament for Surrey Centre, along with housing stakeholders.
Date:
September 6, 2019
Time:
10:00 a.m
Location:
1881 - 152 Street
Surrey, BC
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
For further information: Leonard Catling, CMHC, 604-787-1787, LCATLING@cmhc-schl.gc.ca; Valérie Glazer, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, 613-220-1841, valerie.glazer@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
