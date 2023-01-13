BELLEDUNE, NB, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, Serge Cormier, the Port of Belledune CEO, Denis Caron, and the President and CEO of QSL International, Robert Bellisle, will announce new funding for the Port of Belledune in New Brunswick.

Minister Alghabra, M.P. Cormier, Mr. Caron and Mr. Bellisle will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.

Date: Monday, January 13, 2023 Photo and video opportunities: 1:30 p.m. AST

Port of Belledune Administrative Building

112 Shannon Drive

Belledune, NB

E8G 2W2



Announcement: 2:15 p.m. AST

Belledune Community Centre

2404, Main Street

Belledune, NB

E8G 2M6

SOURCE Transport Canada

For further information: Contacts: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]