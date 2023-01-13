Media Advisory - Government of Canada to make an important funding announcement about supply chain improvements in New Brunswick Français
Jan 13, 2023, 15:08 ET
BELLEDUNE, NB, Jan. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Omar Alghabra, and the Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, Serge Cormier, the Port of Belledune CEO, Denis Caron, and the President and CEO of QSL International, Robert Bellisle, will announce new funding for the Port of Belledune in New Brunswick.
Minister Alghabra, M.P. Cormier, Mr. Caron and Mr. Bellisle will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
|
Date:
|
Monday, January 13, 2023
|
Photo and video
opportunities:
|
1:30 p.m. AST
|
Port of Belledune Administrative Building
|
112 Shannon Drive
|
Belledune, NB
|
E8G 2W2
|
Announcement:
|
2:15 p.m. AST
|
Belledune Community Centre
|
2404, Main Street
|
Belledune, NB
|
E8G 2M6
SOURCE Transport Canada
For further information: Contacts: Nadine Ramadan, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Omar Alghabra Minister of Transport, Ottawa, [email protected]; Media Relations, Transport Canada, Ottawa, 613-993-0055, [email protected]
Share this article