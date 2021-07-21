GATINEAU, QC, July 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, will meet virtually with Choices for Youth in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador, to discuss their project funding. She will be joined by the Minister of Natural Resources, Seamus O'Regan, and the Minister Responsible for Labour of Newfoundland and Labrador, Bernard Davis.

The announcement is being made on behalf of the Minister Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough.

A media availability will follow the announcement.

Please note that all details are subject to change.

DATE: Thursday, July 22, 2021

TIME: 10:00 a.m. EDT / 11:30 a.m. NDT

Journalists who want to participate must register by contacting [email protected] with their name and media outlet. The Zoom link will be provided to those who register.

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

For further information: (media only): Rachel Rappaport, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Labour, Filomena Tassi, 613-790-2087, [email protected]; Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, [email protected]

