Media Advisory - Government of Canada and Province of Nova Scotia to announce joint agreement related to reduction of greenhouse gas emissions

Jul 31, 2019, 11:41 ET
DOMINION, NS, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Sean Fraser, Member of Parliament for Central Nova, on behalf of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility, Rodger Cuzner, Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso, and the Honourable Derek Mombourquette, Minister of Energy and Mines for the Province of Nova Scotia, will make an announcement related to renewable energy for federally owned facilities in the province of Nova Scotia.
|
Date:
|
August 1, 2019
|
Time:
|
11 am (ADT)
|
Location:
|
Margaret Boone Memorial Park
|
28 Lower Mitchell Avenue
|
Dominion, Nova Scotia
|
(Located next to the Dominion Beach and Hawks Club)
SOURCE Public Services and Procurement Canada
For further information: Marielle Hossack, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough, 819-997-5421; Helena Sergakis, Senior Communications Advisor, Public Services and Procurement Canada, Atlantic Region, 902-403-0595, helena.sergakis@pwgsc.gc.ca
