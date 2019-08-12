Media Advisory - Government of Canada and First Nations make joint announcement on new partnership to benefit First Nations people across Canada Français
Aug 12, 2019, 13:33 ET
GATINEAU, QC, Aug. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour, will make an announcement about how the Government of Canada and First Nations are working together to create employment opportunities for First Nations people across Canada.
A photo opportunity and media availability will follow.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
|
DATE:
|
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
|
TIME:
|
11:00 a.m.
|
PLACE:
|
Anishinabek Employment & Training Services Office, Waverley Community Hub
|
285 Red River Road
|
Thunder Bay, Ontario
SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada
For further information: (media only): Media Relations Office, Employment and Social Development Canada, 819-994-5559, media@hrsdc-rhdcc.gc.ca
