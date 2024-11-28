News provided byCanada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
Nov 28, 2024, 12:30 ET
SAINT-QUENTIN, NB, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Media are invited to join René Arseneault, Member of Parliament for Madawaska—Restigouche, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, for a housing announcement.
|
Date:
|
November 29, 2024
|
Time:
|
2 p.m. (AT)
|
Location:
|
318 Martel, Saint-Quentin
New Brunswick, E8A 1E3
SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)
For more information: Sofia Ouslis, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]
