MEDIA ADVISORY - Federal cabinet ministers to hold a media availability on the 2023-24 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report
Jun 03, 2024, 10:25 ET
OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, along with federal cabinet ministers, will hold a media availability on the progress in addressing the Calls for Justice to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people.
Media representatives must be accredited members of the Press Gallery to access the venue. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.
Date: Monday, June 3, 2024
Time: 2:00 PM (ET)
Where:
Foyer of the House of Commons
West Block, Parliament Hill
111 Wellington St
Ottawa, ON
SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada
For further information: Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: 819-934-2302, [email protected]
