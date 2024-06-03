MEDIA ADVISORY - Federal cabinet ministers to hold a media availability on the 2023-24 Federal Pathway Annual Progress Report

OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Please be advised that the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, along with federal cabinet ministers, will hold a media availability on the progress in addressing the Calls for Justice to end the national crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls, Two-Spirit and gender-diverse people.

Media representatives must be accredited members of the Press Gallery to access the venue. Media who are not members of the Press Gallery may contact [email protected] for temporary access.

Date: Monday, June 3, 2024

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Where:

Foyer of the House of Commons

West Block, Parliament Hill

111 Wellington St

Ottawa, ON

Follow us on X:

GovCan — Indigenous

(https://twitter.com/GCIndigenous)

SOURCE Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

For further information: Matthieu Perrotin, Press Secretary, Office of the Honourable Gary Anandasangaree, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations, [email protected]; CIRNAC Media Relations: 819-934-2302, [email protected]