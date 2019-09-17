Media Advisory - CIVIX and Elections Canada join forces for Student Vote Canada 2019

GATINEAU, QC, Sept. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Media are invited to get a first-hand glimpse of Student Vote Canada 2019, a parallel election for youth under the voting age coinciding with the October federal election.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Canada, Stéphane Perrault, and CIVIX President and Student Vote CEO, Taylor Gunn, will join grade 5 students at Connaught Public School in Ottawa to discuss the Student Vote program and the importance of early engagement in the democratic process. The two CEOs will participate in a voting simulation exercise and will take questions from students. Immediately following the event, participating students and representatives for CIVIX and Elections Canada will be available to answer questions from media.

Date: Wednesday, September 18, 2019



Time: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.



Location: Connaught Public School

1149 Gladstone Ave.

Ottawa, ON

K1Y 3H7

To facilitate access to the building, please RSVP with Elections Canada Media Relations.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.

CIVIX is a non-partisan registered Canadian charity dedicated to strengthening democracy through citizenship education among school-aged youth.

Student Vote is a program of CIVIX. Student Vote Canada 2019 is made possible by Elections Canada.

