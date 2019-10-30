Media Advisory: An indispensable media kit for your Remembrance Day coverage

OTTAWA, Oct. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Do you need help in developing stories for your Remembrance Day coverage? Library and Archives Canada is here to help.

We are one of the most-consulted memory institutions when it comes to Remembrance Day and military history. For some, we may be the best-kept secret in Canada.

We are issuing a media kit intended to help media who cover Remembrance Day. The kit helps you find photos, rare documents, period songs or archival films for your programs, news reports or feature articles.

Access the press kit:

Remembrance Day: An Essential Media Guide (2019)

Library and Archives Canada is online at www.bac-lac.gc.ca. Stay connected through RSS, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Flickr, blogs and podcasts to keep up to date on the latest from Library and Archives Canada.

SOURCE Library and Archives Canada

For further information: Richard Provencher, Media Relations, 819-994-4589, bac.media.lac@canada.ca

Related Links

www.lac-bac.gc.ca

