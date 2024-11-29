Media Accreditation Now Open for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
Nov 29, 2024, 14:41 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing is excited to announce that the application process for media accreditation is now open including journalists, photographers, non-rights holding broadcasters, rights-holding broadcasters and influencers. The Games, taking place from February 8-16, will bring together up to 550 competitors – wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans on their journey of recovery – from up to 25 Nations to compete in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada.
The Games is the first time that Winter sports have been included and will be the first time that a host country has hosted the Games twice, following the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.
Event Details:
Accreditation Details:
Accreditation Requirements: All media applicants must complete the online accreditation process and provide the following:
How to Apply: Media professionals can apply for accreditation by submitting an application through this link:
https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/93f1185752f648828f6c8c14b4f70a1a
We will provide confirmation of your accreditation by January 13, 2025.
Join us in celebrating the up to 550 competitors from up to 25 Nations on their courageous journey of healing through the power of sport. We look forward to welcoming media from around the world to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.
Not planning on attending the Games but want to stay in touch? Please email the address below so we can add you to our mailing list for updates and information.
About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025
The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.
The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.
Visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.
Media Contact: Olivia Frankel, [email protected]
