Media Accreditation Now Open for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing is excited to announce that the application process for media accreditation is now open including journalists, photographers, non-rights holding broadcasters, rights-holding broadcasters and influencers. The Games, taking place from February 8-16, will bring together up to 550 competitors – wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans on their journey of recovery – from up to 25 Nations to compete in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada.

The Games is the first time that Winter sports have been included and will be the first time that a host country has hosted the Games twice, following the Invictus Games Toronto 2017.

Event Details:

Event Dates: February 8-16, 2025 **Please note, there will be pre-Games briefing for media possibly as early as Feb 6 .

Transport: Transport between Whistler and Vancouver will be provided. Transport in between venues in both Whistler and Vancouver will be provided. More details will be shared on this shortly.

Transport between and will be provided. Transport in between venues in both and will be provided. More details will be shared on this shortly. Accommodation: Accommodation for media is the responsibility of the individual.

Accommodation for media is the responsibility of the individual. Media Hubs: Vancouver Convention Centre & Whistler Conference Centre

Convention Centre & Whistler Conference Centre Vancouver Sport Venues: Vancouver Convention Centre, Hillcrest Recreation Centre, UBC Aquatic Centre

Convention Centre, Hillcrest Recreation Centre, UBC Aquatic Centre Whistler Sport Venues: Whistler Alpine Venue (Whistler Blackcomb), Whistler Olympic Park, Whistler Sliding Centre

Whistler Alpine Venue (Whistler Blackcomb), Whistler Olympic Park, Whistler Sliding Centre Ceremonies Venues: BC Place (Opening) and Live at Rogers Arena (Closing)

BC Place (Opening) and Live at Rogers Arena (Closing) Parking: Parking for media at each venue is limited. If you plan to drive yourself to each venue rather than taking the shuttle, please consider this in your planning

Accreditation Details:

Opening of Media Accreditation: Friday, November 29, 2024 , 11:00 AM PT

, Closing of Media Accreditation: Wednesday, January 8, 2025 , 11:00 PM PT

, Media Hub Opening: February 6, 2025 at Vancouver Convention Center

at Convention Center Host Communities: Vancouver & Whistler, British Columbia , Canada

& , Canada Inclusions: Sport events – media areas vary in size venue to venue Opening and Closing Ceremonies – supplementary accreditation process, details to follow



Accreditation Requirements: All media applicants must complete the online accreditation process and provide the following:

Completed media accreditation form

Valid press credentials or proof of editorial assignment if freelance

Passport style photo for accreditation ID (click HERE for guidance)

How to Apply: Media professionals can apply for accreditation by submitting an application through this link:

https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/93f1185752f648828f6c8c14b4f70a1a

We will provide confirmation of your accreditation by January 13, 2025.

Join us in celebrating the up to 550 competitors from up to 25 Nations on their courageous journey of healing through the power of sport. We look forward to welcoming media from around the world to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Not planning on attending the Games but want to stay in touch? Please email the address below so we can add you to our mailing list for updates and information.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from up to 25 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/ for our latest news, supporting materials and full Games details.

