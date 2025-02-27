VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - With the final medals awarded and the 534 competitors back home, the legacy of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing is well underway to ensure the Games continue to resonate through a series of meaningful initiatives designed to support Veterans, adaptive sports, and local communities.

Major legacies to ensure the impact of the Games extend for years to come include:

An unprecedented commitment to a $5 million legacy fund for Veteran rehabilitation programs to be implemented before, during and after the Games across B.C., Canada and internationally.

A skilled volunteer group to replenish the COVID-diminished volunteer pool.

Newly trained sport officials.

An unprecedented knowledge-sharing initiative to support future Invictus Games organizers.

Permanent I AM legacy signs in Whistler.

"The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 was more than a competition, it was about creating a lasting impact. From adaptive sport equipment to initiatives that support the recovery and well-being of wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans and much more, the legacy of these Games is evident now and for years to come. We are enormously proud to have delivered an event that championed resilience, inclusion, and community, leaving behind meaningful programs and resources that will support and inspire future generations," said Scott Moore, CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

Over the course of nine inspiring days, 534 competitors—wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans from 23 nations— showcased their strength, determination, and camaraderie through adaptive sports, including winter sports for the first time in Invictus Games history. Hosted on the traditional territories of the Squamish, Lil'wat, Tsleil-Waututh, and Musqueam Nations, the Games were a celebration of strength, recovery, and inclusion.

Legacy Highlights (see backgrounder below for details)

Rehabilitation / Other Programs

$5 Million Legacy to True Patriot Love Foundation and the Invictus Games Foundation: The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 generated $5M as a Games legacy for rehabilitation and other programs for B.C.-based and Canadian Veterans and international wounded, injured and sick service members and Veterans. The funds will be managed in Canada by True Patriot Love Foundation, Canada's military foundation and a founding partner of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. The international impact will be delivered by the Invictus Games Foundation's sport recovery programs.

Sport Equipment

Adaptive Sport Equipment:

New winter adaptive sport equipment and infrastructure will remain in the community through a $368,000 Founders Pass Grant from the Whistler Blackcomb Foundation.

A wide range of new adaptive sport equipment remains with local sport organizations across the province through a collective $750,000 grant from viaSport and Community Gaming Grants supported by the Province of B.C.

Centre Court Basketball Floor Donation: The Centre Court basketball floor used at the Vancouver Convention Centre West which was generously donated by the Florida Panthers and used during the Sitting Volleyball, Wheelchair Basketball, Wheelchair Rugby, and Indoor Rowing competitions, has been donated by Canadian Tire through their Jumpstart charity to the Tsleil-Waututh Nation for community use.

Knowledge & Training

Veteran Employment Symposium: A Veteran Employment Symposium attended by 200+ people, supported by Scotiabank, Boeing and the Government of Canada was held during the Games, highlighting the need to support post-service employment.

Vancouver Film School Partnership: The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 worked closely with Vancouver Film School, a leader in creative education, to develop sport presentation content and provide students with hands-on knowledge and experience covering a world-class event.

School Program: The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 offered an online bilingual program designed to bring the Invictus Spirit to schools across Canada and will continue to be accessible via the Invictus Games Foundation website.

Medals and Cultural Knowledge: Medals were presented at 167 Medal Ceremonies in Salish Bentwood Boxes, handmade by students from the Squamish Nation Nexw7áýstwaý Training & Trades Centre in partnership with Spirit Works LTD. Each box took over 30 hours to craft, providing students with valuable woodworking skills while immersing them in cultural practices.

Games Knowledge Transfer: For the first time in Invictus Games history, the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, working with the Invictus Games Foundation, will deliver a 'Games in a Box' knowledge transfer to better equip future Invictus Games organizers. This comprehensive handover includes registration systems, planning frameworks, templates, learnings, insights, and best practices to enhance future Games.

Volunteer Training and Experience: Over 1,900 volunteers supported the Games, receiving training across functional areas such as Transport, Public Relations, Operations, Medical Support, Sport Officials, Protocol and more. The vast majority of volunteers agreed to share their information with viaSport to draw upon for volunteer support for future sport events.

Sport Officials Development: To support the eleven sport competitions held throughout the Games, over 400+ sport officials in all sports received specialized training in scoring, refereeing, etc.

Community Needs

Furniture & Furnishings Donations:

All outdoor furniture used throughout the Games, generously provided by Canadian Tire, has been donated to Honour Ranch , a non-profit organization supporting Veterans and serving members.

The furniture used on the set of The Daily Show which broadcast daily live on TSN is being donated to Whole Way House (WWH), a charity that provides community building programs for vulnerable communities and Veterans. The furniture will be provided to Veterans who leave the care of WWH and establish their own residence.

which broadcast daily live on TSN is being donated to Whole Way House (WWH), a charity that provides community building programs for vulnerable communities and Veterans. The furniture will be provided to Veterans who leave the care of WWH and establish their own residence. Supplies and furnishings bought and used at the Whistler Conference Centre were donated to the Whistler Community Services Re-Build-It Centre, helping to build Whistler's circular economy and diverting waste from landfill.

Food Donation: surplus snacks and fresh fruit provided by Save-On-Foods were donated to several charities across Vancouver, including CityReach Care Society, Kitsilano Neighbourhood House and Food Stash Foundation, along with Whistler Community Services Society (WCSS) who all work to prevent food waste by distributing surplus food to those most in need.

Legacy of Inspiration & Pride

Permanent I AM Sign Installations: Of the series of ten oversized I AM signs, one will remain permanently at Olympic (mid) station on Whistler Mountain, and a second I AM sign is under discussion for permanent location at the resort municipality entrance adjacent to the large stone inukshuk, serving as lasting symbols of resilience and inspiration.

Wrap up activities will continue for the next two months including delivering further legacies, a summary of national and international media reach and an economic impact report. A final financial accounting on the Games' $62.5 million budget, which is expected to be balanced, will be presented at the final Board of Directors meeting on April 24.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games brought together 534 competitors from 23 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency, and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games inspired recovery, support rehabilitation, and generated a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 were held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

For more information, visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/.

LEGACY BACKGROUNDER

Adaptive Sport Equipment

Whistler Blackcomb Foundation Grant:

Whistler Adaptive Sports Program:

2 rolls of Mobi Mat, 5 Nordic Sit Skis, 3 Alpine Bi Skis, 3 Alpine Mono Skis, 4 Wireless Headset Systems, 20 pairs of Active Hands

Whistler Nordics Ski Club:

8 Nordic Ski Stands, 4 Nordic Travel Ski Carriers, 40 V Boards, 4 10' x 10' Tents

Sea to Sky Nordics:

3 Regular Set-up EcoAim Biathlon Rifles, 1 Visually Impaired EcoAim Biathlon Rifle

Whistler Sport Legacies:

Whistler Sliding Centre

Paving ramp at Maple Leaf Start with a structural engineering review, paving additional spectator areas, new 40' x 50' frame tent with walls, 5 Bromley RX Skeleton Sleds

Whistler Olympic Park:

Paving new spectator area/roadway by Biathlon Technical Building, 20 Biathlon Range Mats

viaSport British Columbia Adaptive Sport Grant equipment:

New adaptive sport equipment for local sport organizations – from sport-specific wheelchairs to sit-skis, sitting volleyball equipment and training, wheelchair curling equipment and indoor rowing ergs – was made possible through a collective $750,000 grant from viaSport and Community Gaming Grants supported by the Province of B.C.

Rehabilitation

True Patriot Love Foundation:

Invictus Games Foundation:

Community Needs

Furniture Donations:

Outdoor Furniture from Canadian Tire – including 25 couches, 15+ chairs, 15+ propane fire pits, and several propane heaters – was donated to Honour Ranch, a non-profit organization that helps Veterans and serving members: https://www.honourhouse.ca/about-honour-ranch/.

, a non-profit organization that helps Veterans and serving members: https://www.honourhouse.ca/about-honour-ranch/. Furniture donated to Whistler's Re-Build-It Centre included signage frames, totes, filing cabinets and soft furnishings.

Whistler Sliding Centre and Whistler Olympic Park benefited from various furnishings and surplus supplies, including shelving units, venue kits and signage which can be used for future events.

Event Supplies:

Lil'wat Rodeo Society received Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 branded cowbells along with Access Trax mats which will be used for the upcoming Rodeo in May.

Knowledge & Training

Vancouver Film School:

Sport Officials Development: Over 400+ sport officials in all sports received specialized training in scoring, refereeing, etc. This included Sitting Volleyball officials who underwent a training camp, made possible through viaSport. These newly trained officials will play a crucial role in the continued development of the Sitting Volleyball program across B.C.

