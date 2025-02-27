VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Awareness of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 presented by ATCO and Boeing grew Canada-wide and in B.C. in the six months leading up to and during the Games and understanding and empathy for service members and Veterans was both maintained at 90%+ and increased in certain sentiments over the same timeframe, particularly in the host province of B.C.

Results from pre-and-post-Games surveys conducted by the Games organizing committee showed that three quarters of Canadians were aware of the Games (74% in September 2024, and 76% by February 2025), and awareness of the Games in B.C. specifically increased significantly from 79% in September 2024 to 87% post-Games.

Similarly, awareness of the Games' locations in Vancouver and Whistler doubled in Canada from 26% to 52% and awareness in B.C. almost doubled from 46% to 79% from pre-to-post-Games. The last six months before the Games included a comprehensive interactive I AM campaign, extensive earned media coverage, social media outreach, digital advertising and activation by the 40+ Games partners. Through broadcast partners CTV and TSN, Canadians could enjoy the Games through approximately one hundred hours of original broadcast/streaming content including 4.5 hours of Ceremonies, 85 hours of sport and 9 one-hour episodes of the Invictus Games Daily Show.

The survey also polled respondents' specific sentiments towards Veterans and service members, showing measurable positive results, particularly in B.C.:

Overall positive impression of Veterans and service members increased by 6% (80% to 86%) in B.C. and remained status quo (84%) across Canada .

Veterans and service members make increased by 8% (71% to 79%) in B.C. and remained status quo (78%) across . Empathy towards the challenges faced by Veterans and service members, surveyed in September 2024 at a remarkable 93% in B.C. and 91% across Canada , remained steady in the February 2025 survey, reflecting a consistently highly supportive environment for staging the Games.

"One of our main goals was to connect the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 to people from across Canada and especially in British Columbia and we're delighted to see such an elevated awareness result," said Scott Moore, CEO of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025. "Our other goal was to positively reinforce the already high national empathy for service members and Veterans and further elevate the public perception of those who have or continue to selflessly serve our country, and these results indicate we've achieved that and raised the bar in B.C., which we hope will be a lasting legacy going forward."

Games organizers and partners highlighted the sacrifices, challenges and personal stories of serving and Veteran members of the Canadian Armed Forces and competitors from around the world leading up to and during the Games, including a Team Canada! video series, numerous media interviews and extensive visibility at invictusgames2025.ca and on all of the Games' social channels and advertising platforms.

About the Surveys

These findings are from surveys conducted by the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 from September 10 to 13, 2024 and from February 19 to 21, 2025 among a representative sample of 1,525 and 1,500 respectively, online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/-2.53 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

About the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games brought together 534 competitors from 23 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency, and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games inspired recovery, support rehabilitation, and generated a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 were held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

For more information, visit invictusgames2025.ca/media-hub/.

