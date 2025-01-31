Coldplay's Chris Martin Set to Perform at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Opening Ceremony, Feb 08 at BC Place

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - With eight days to go, the talent lineup for the Opening Ceremony for the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 just got supercharged with the addition of Chris Martin, lead vocalist of the multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning band Coldplay. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, seven Grammy Awards, and countless other accolades, Martin is one of the most influential artists of his generation, whose music has inspired millions around the globe. His Opening Ceremony performance promises to celebrate hope, resilience, courage, and the unconquered Invictus Spirit at the very heart of the Games.

Chris Martin composed the Invictus Anthem in 2014, based on the original text of William Ernest Henley's poem, Invictus, written in 1875. The anthem was first performed at the inaugural Invictus Games in London 2014, sung by three serving soldiers, and has since soundtracked the medal ceremonies of each subsequent Invictus Games.

Martin joins the previously announced star-studded talent lineup including pop superstar Katy Perry, GRAMMY-nominated Noah Kahan, Canadian icon Nelly Furtado, and Quebec sensation Roxane Bruneau. The Opening Ceremony starts at 1 p.m. at BC Place February 8, with more tickets to the spectacular kickoff event released today starting at the family-friendly price of $40.37 ($59.37 including fees), available at invictusgames2025.ca/tickets.

Chris Martin is an English musician, singer, songwriter, record producer and philanthropist. He is best known as the co-founder and lead singer of the British rock band Coldplay. Coldplay came together as a band in late 1997 and have gone on to become one of the world's most popular acts, selling more than 100 million copies of their ten studio albums which have spawned a string of hits including Yellow, Clocks, Fix You, Paradise, Viva La Vida, A Sky Full Of Stars, Hymn For The Weekend, Something Just Like This, and My Universe. They've also filled their trophy cabinet with almost every major music award there is (including seven Grammys and nine BRITs).

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025, presented by ATCO and Boeing, is an international sporting competition for wounded, injured, and sick service members and Veterans. From February 8-16, 2025, the seventh Invictus Games will bring together up to 550 competitors from 23 nations in 11 adaptive sports in the natural beauty of British Columbia, Canada. Invictus means unconquered and the Games celebrate courage, resiliency, and the strength of the human spirit. Through the power of sport, the Games will inspire recovery, support rehabilitation, and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who have served their country.

The Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 will be held on the traditional territories of the Lil̓wat7úl (Líl̓wat), xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish) and səlilwətaɬ (Tsleil-Waututh) Nations. True Patriot Love Foundation, the Government of Canada, and the Province of British Columbia are the valued Founding Partners of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025.

