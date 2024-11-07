MONTRÉAL, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - This evening, the Maritime Employers Association (MEA) submitted a final, comprehensive offer to the Longshoremen's Union, CUPE Local 375, to end the impasse in the current negotiations, which has major consequences for Quebec and Canadian businesses. The MEA asks the Union for a reply by 8:00 p.m. this Sunday on this offer, which provides for a cumulative increase of more than 20% over six years. MEA has also informed the Union that, in the absence of an agreement on the offer submitted, and as a result of its actions, only essential services and activities unrelated to longshoring will continue at the Port of Montreal from 9pm on Sunday November 10.

To acknowledge the valuable contribution of its employees and their families, the MEA's final offer provides for a 3% salary increase per year for four years and a 3.5% increase for the two subsequent years, retroactive to the beginning of 2024. When the contract expires, the total average compensation of a longshore worker at the Port of Montréal will be more than $200,000 per year. The proposed increases will also apply to the current pension plan and benefits.

The MEA agrees to this significant compensation increase in view of the availability required from its employees. It does, however, require longshore workers to provide at least one hour's notice of absence instead of one minute before a shift. This measure will reduce absence management issues, which have a major effect on daily operations.

Huge losses

Close to $400 million in goods pass through the Port of Montréal per day, generating $268 million in economic activity.

Against this backdrop, dozens of economic and maritime players across Canada are calling on the federal government to intervene quickly to end the impasse in current negotiations with Port of Montréal longshore workers.

The MEA remains willing to collaborate on any initiative proposed by the Minister of Labour to reach a satisfactory agreement between the parties as soon as possible.

