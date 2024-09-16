OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) today announced sub-advisory changes to be effective on or about September 23, 2024.

The revised MD Funds sub-advisory structure as of the effective date will be:

Fund affected Revised investment sub-advisory structure MD Canadian Equity Fund Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited MD Dividend Growth Fund Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. 1832 Asset Management L.P. MDPIM Canadian Equity Pool Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited MDPIM Dividend Pool Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. 1832 Asset Management L.P. MD Precision Canadian Balanced Growth Fund Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited 1832 Asset Management L.P.

Manulife Investment Management Limited

Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC

Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited

Walter Scott & Partners Limited MD Precision Canadian Moderate Growth Fund Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

1832 Asset Management L.P. Manulife Investment Management Limited

Manulife Investment Management (US) LLC

Manulife Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited MD Equity Fund Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited

Fiduciary Management Inc

Jensen Investment Management Inc

Janus Henderson Investors US LLC

Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC

The changes will not alter the funds' investment objectives or investment risk rating.

For more information, please contact an MD Advisor* or call MD Client Services at 1 800 267-2332.

About MD Financial Management Inc.

With more than 55 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Inc. (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $58 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. MD Management Limited was the first of the MD Group of Companies to be founded, in 1969. MD Financial Management Inc. wholly owns MD Management Limited. For a detailed list of the MD Group of Companies, visit md.ca.

* MD Advisor refers to an MD Management Limited Financial Consultant or Investment Advisor (in Quebec) or an MD Private Investment Counsel Portfolio Manager.

