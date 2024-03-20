OTTAWA, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, MD Financial Management Limited (MD), Scotiabank and the Black Medical Students' Association of Canada (BMSAC) announce a three-year agreement to support initiatives that facilitate social connection and mentorship among Black medical students, residents and physicians.

MD Financial Management Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Scotiabank)

The agreement supports various programs and activities, including community-level events for Black medical students held across the country that foster connection and encourage collaboration. It also includes support for the BMSAC's annual general meeting which serves as a valuable opportunity for Black medical students to connect, learn and collaborate nationally.

"We are pleased to team up with the Black Medical Students' Association of Canada to support professional development activities for their members that deepen connections and provide valuable mentorship opportunities," said Pamela Allen, Chief Executive Officer, MD. "MD and Scotiabank are committed to fostering a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture within our business and in the communities we serve."

"We are proud to work with MD and Scotiabank to support our mission and build upon the work we are doing to secure equitable representation and inclusive training for Black medical students and better equip Canada's future physicians to serve Black communities in Canada," said Khadija Brouillette, Chair, BMSAC. "We look forward to working with MD and Scotiabank to engage with and advance the personal and professional development of Black medical students."

As part of the agreement, MD and Scotiabank will be the exclusive financial services partner of the BMSAC and will offer their members access to comprehensive banking and wealth management services tailored to the needs of physicians, medical learners and their families across the various stages of the physician lifecycle.

Through relationships with more than 40 physician-member organizations, MD and Scotiabank are committed to providing financial support and educational resources to Canada's medical students, residents, physicians and their families. Together, MD and Scotiabank share values that help build a more sustainable health care system.

About the Affinity Agreement

The Canadian Medical Association, MD Financial Management Limited and Scotiabank together proudly support this initiative, which is one of several that comprise our $115 million commitment to supporting the medical profession and advancing health in Canada.

About Scotiabank

Scotiabank's vision is to be our clients' most trusted financial partner, to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and maximize total shareholder return. Guided by our purpose: "for every future," we help our clients, their families and their communities achieve success through a broad range of advice, products and services, including personal and commercial banking, wealth management and private banking, corporate and investment banking, and capital markets. With assets of approximately $1.4 trillion (as at January 31, 2024), Scotiabank trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: BNS) and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BNS). For more information, please visit http://www.scotiabank.com and follow us on X @Scotiabank.

About MD Financial Management Limited

With more than 50 years of physician-focused experience, MD Financial Management Limited (MD) is dedicated to providing financial peace of mind to Canada's physicians and their families, so they can enjoy what matters most to them while achieving their career and life goals. MD had more than $55 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024. For more information, please visit www.md.ca.

About the Black Medical Students' Association of Canada

The Black Medical Students' Association of Canada represents the interest of all Black medical students nationwide. Established with the goals of achieving equity, building community and bettering the Canadian healthcare system, the BMSAC strives to empower Black medical students while being the premier voice advocating for representation in medicine. At its core, the BMSAC seeks to systemically enhance medical education and to advance equitable healthcare aims for marginalized Black communities across Canada.

Committed to fostering a supportive and inclusive learning community, the BMSAC provides a platform for Black medical students to thrive academically, professionally, and personally. Our pathways to medicine initiatives, mentorship, early career advancement services, community support, and research and policy development are here to support every student. The BMSAC remains guided by the principles of justice, equity, and inclusivity.

The BMSAC is a proud Canada Non-Profit Organization. For more information about the BMSAC and our initiatives, please visit the BMSAC website or connect with us on social media platforms, instagram .

About the Canadian Medical Association

The CMA spearheads a national movement alongside physicians dedicated to envisioning a brighter future for healthcare. We strive for a sustainable, inclusive health system where patients are partners, and where equity, diversity, and well-being are paramount. Through advocacy, philanthropy, and knowledge-sharing, we champion transformative change, guided by principles of collaboration and inclusivity.

SOURCE Scotiabank

For further information: For media enquiries, please contact: Katie O'Dell, Director, Global Wealth Management Communications, Scotiabank, 647 472-5857, [email protected]; MD Communications, [email protected], MD Financial Management Inc.