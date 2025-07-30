TORONTO, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management today announced its intention to terminate 1832 AM Canadian Dividend LP and 1832 AM Quantitative Canadian All Cap Equity Pool, on or about July 30, 2025.

