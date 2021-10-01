Mazda Canada Reports Sales for September 2021

Oct 01, 2021, 19:42 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,620 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.9 percent versus September 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 52,442, which is an increase of 26.0 percent compared to the same period in 2020.
SEPTEMBER AND Q3 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-5 records sales increase of 9.4% compared to September 2020.
- MX-5 sales gained 27.3% versus the same period last year, and ended the quarter up 19.7%.
- Combined CX-series sales grew by 3.7% in September, leading to overall crossover sales growth of 1.4% for the quarter.
- CX-30 sales grew by 24.9% compared to Q3 2020.
|
September
|
September
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
2021
|
2020
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,085
|
1,528
|
-29.0%
|
9,442
|
9,775
|
-3.4%
|
Mazda6
|
59
|
67
|
-11.9%
|
1,302
|
829
|
57.1%
|
MX-5
|
28
|
22
|
27.3%
|
965
|
505
|
91.1%
|
Passenger Car
|
1,172
|
1,617
|
-27.5%
|
11,709
|
11,109
|
5.4%
|
CX-3
|
429
|
426
|
0.7%
|
4,755
|
4,425
|
7.5%
|
CX-30
|
1,179
|
1,205
|
-2.2%
|
9,956
|
6,453
|
54.3%
|
CX-5
|
2,498
|
2,283
|
9.4%
|
21,942
|
17,024
|
28.9%
|
CX-9
|
342
|
376
|
-9.0%
|
4,080
|
2,623
|
55.5%
|
Light Truck
|
4,448
|
4,290
|
3.7%
|
40,733
|
30,525
|
33.4%
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
5,620
|
5,907
|
-4.9%
|
52,442
|
41,634
|
26.0%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
For further information: Chuck Reimer, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7079; Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., 905-787-7167
