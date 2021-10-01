Mazda Canada Reports Sales for September 2021

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported September sales of 5,620 vehicles, representing a decrease of 4.9 percent versus September 2020. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 52,442, which is an increase of 26.0 percent compared to the same period in 2020.

SEPTEMBER AND Q3 2021 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-5 records sales increase of 9.4% compared to September 2020 .

. MX-5 sales gained 27.3% versus the same period last year, and ended the quarter up 19.7%.

Combined CX-series sales grew by 3.7% in September, leading to overall crossover sales growth of 1.4% for the quarter.

CX-30 sales grew by 24.9% compared to Q3 2020.



September September YOY YTD YTD YOY

2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Mazda3 1,085 1,528 -29.0% 9,442 9,775 -3.4% Mazda6 59 67 -11.9% 1,302 829 57.1% MX-5 28 22 27.3% 965 505 91.1% Passenger Car 1,172 1,617 -27.5% 11,709 11,109 5.4% CX-3 429 426 0.7% 4,755 4,425 7.5% CX-30 1,179 1,205 -2.2% 9,956 6,453 54.3% CX-5 2,498 2,283 9.4% 21,942 17,024 28.9% CX-9 342 376 -9.0% 4,080 2,623 55.5% Light Truck 4,448 4,290 3.7% 40,733 30,525 33.4% MAZDA TOTAL 5,620 5,907 -4.9% 52,442 41,634 26.0%

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

