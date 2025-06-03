MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 7,946 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.0 percent versus May 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 32,830, which is an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

MAY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

  • CX-30 finished the month with strong results, up 52.2 percent year-over-year, and set a new all-time monthly record.
  • CX-90 continues to perform well, topping last year's figure by 27.9 percent and setting a new benchmark for May sales.
  • Mazda3 sales were up 6.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
  • CX-5 sales gained over last year's total, finishing the month up by 16.7 percent.
  • Full-line sales experienced the best May results in 13 years.

May

May

YOY

YTD

YTD

YOY

2025

2024

Change

2025

2024

Change

Mazda3

1,339

1,257

6.5 %

4,938

4,387

12.6 %

MX-5

193

240

-19.6 %

348

585

-40.5 %

Passenger Car

1,532

1,497

2.3 %

5,286

4,972

6.3 %

CX-30

1,862

1,223

52.2 %

6,557

5,746

14.1 %

CX-5

2,511

2,152

16.7 %

10,161

8,948

13.6 %

CX-50

907

1,005

-9.8 %

5,608

3,809

47.2 %

CX-70

383

437

-12.4 %

2,020

500

304.0 %

CX-9

0

0

-100.0 %

0

29

-100.0 %

CX-90

751

587

27.9 %

3,188

2,365

34.8 %

MX-30

0

7

-100.0 %

10

106

-90.6 %

Light Truck

6,414

5,411

18.5 %

27,544

21,503

28.1 %

MAZDA TOTAL

7,946

6,908

15.0 %

32,830

26,475

24.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

