MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2025

News provided byMazda Canada Inc.
Jun 03, 2025, 11:48 ET
RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 7,946 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.0 percent versus May 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 32,830, which is an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.
MAY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:
- CX-30 finished the month with strong results, up 52.2 percent year-over-year, and set a new all-time monthly record.
- CX-90 continues to perform well, topping last year's figure by 27.9 percent and setting a new benchmark for May sales.
- Mazda3 sales were up 6.5 percent compared to the same time last year.
- CX-5 sales gained over last year's total, finishing the month up by 16.7 percent.
- Full-line sales experienced the best May results in 13 years.
|
May
|
May
|
YOY
|
YTD
|
YTD
|
YOY
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
2025
|
2024
|
Change
|
Mazda3
|
1,339
|
1,257
|
6.5 %
|
4,938
|
4,387
|
12.6 %
|
MX-5
|
193
|
240
|
-19.6 %
|
348
|
585
|
-40.5 %
|
Passenger Car
|
1,532
|
1,497
|
2.3 %
|
5,286
|
4,972
|
6.3 %
|
CX-30
|
1,862
|
1,223
|
52.2 %
|
6,557
|
5,746
|
14.1 %
|
CX-5
|
2,511
|
2,152
|
16.7 %
|
10,161
|
8,948
|
13.6 %
|
CX-50
|
907
|
1,005
|
-9.8 %
|
5,608
|
3,809
|
47.2 %
|
CX-70
|
383
|
437
|
-12.4 %
|
2,020
|
500
|
304.0 %
|
CX-9
|
0
|
0
|
-100.0 %
|
0
|
29
|
-100.0 %
|
CX-90
|
751
|
587
|
27.9 %
|
3,188
|
2,365
|
34.8 %
|
MX-30
|
0
|
7
|
-100.0 %
|
10
|
106
|
-90.6 %
|
Light Truck
|
6,414
|
5,411
|
18.5 %
|
27,544
|
21,503
|
28.1 %
|
MAZDA TOTAL
|
7,946
|
6,908
|
15.0 %
|
32,830
|
26,475
|
24.0 %
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
