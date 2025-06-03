MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MAY 2025

RICHMOND HILL, ON, June 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported May sales of 7,946 vehicles, representing an increase of 15.0 percent versus May 2024. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 32,830, which is an increase of 24.0 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

MAY 2025 HIGHLIGHTS:

CX-30 finished the month with strong results, up 52.2 percent year-over-year, and set a new all-time monthly record.

CX-90 continues to perform well, topping last year's figure by 27.9 percent and setting a new benchmark for May sales.

Mazda3 sales were up 6.5 percent compared to the same time last year.

CX-5 sales gained over last year's total, finishing the month up by 16.7 percent.

Full-line sales experienced the best May results in 13 years.



May May YOY YTD YTD YOY

2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Mazda3 1,339 1,257 6.5 % 4,938 4,387 12.6 % MX-5 193 240 -19.6 % 348 585 -40.5 % Passenger Car 1,532 1,497 2.3 % 5,286 4,972 6.3 % CX-30 1,862 1,223 52.2 % 6,557 5,746 14.1 % CX-5 2,511 2,152 16.7 % 10,161 8,948 13.6 % CX-50 907 1,005 -9.8 % 5,608 3,809 47.2 % CX-70 383 437 -12.4 % 2,020 500 304.0 % CX-9 0 0 -100.0 % 0 29 -100.0 % CX-90 751 587 27.9 % 3,188 2,365 34.8 % MX-30 0 7 -100.0 % 10 106 -90.6 % Light Truck 6,414 5,411 18.5 % 27,544 21,503 28.1 % MAZDA TOTAL 7,946 6,908 15.0 % 32,830 26,475 24.0 %

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

