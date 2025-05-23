Inspired by the family-friendly spaciousness and hybrid innovation of the Mazda CX-90 and CX-70, this tour encourages Canadians to embrace the open road and discover hidden gems in their own backyard—powered by vehicles designed for connection, comfort, and sustainability.

The first-ever Mazda Coffee Tour features two carefully curated routes across Toronto, highlighting eight unique cafés that reflect the city's rich and multicultural coffee scene. From cozy local roasteries to best-kept secrets, each stop offers a taste of the communities and cultures that shape Canada's diverse coffee landscape.

Rooted in Mazda's Move and Be Moved campaign, where meaningful moments are found in every journey, the Mazda Coffee Tour celebrates the joy of discovery through a rising trend: coffee tourism.

What is Coffee Tourism?

Coffee tourism is a travel experience centered around discovering and enjoying local coffee culture. It invites travellers to go beyond their usual morning fuel by exploring how different communities source, roast, brew, and enjoy coffee — all while supporting local businesses and connecting with people along the way.

"We're excited to introduce a new way for Canadians to explore the open road and connect with the vibrant communities that make our country so unique" said David Klan, President & CEO, Mazda Canada. "At Mazda, building meaningful connections has always been at the heart of our journey, it's deeply rooted in our history and values. The Mazda Coffee Tour brings that spirit to life by celebrating local culture, supporting small businesses, and inspiring new experiences across Canada."

"Coffee is more than just a beverage for Canadians— it's a beloved part of our daily lives," said Robert Carter, President of the Coffee Association of Canada. "In fact, coffee is the most popular beverage in the country, with over 70% of adults drinking it regularly. Our $8-billion coffee sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs. As businesses face ongoing economic pressures, supporting local cafés, roasters, and retailers is more vital than ever."

Canadians' views on Coffee Tourism

To find out more about Canadians' views on coffee tourism, Mazda Canada commissioned a survey and found that more than 60 per cent of Canadians are interested on going on a coffee tour—with 74 per cent viewing Canada as an excellent or good destination for trying new coffee beverages. Motivations for joining a coffee tour varied by generation: Gen Z viewed it as a chance to connect with friends and create social media content; Millennials were drawn by the opportunity to explore new coffee blends and flavors; while Gen X and Boomers appreciated the chance to enjoy nature and support the local economy.

Other findings include:

7 in 10 Canadians have taken a road trip in the past year

44% view it as a summer activity

24% would do a coffee tour in the fall

64.53% of Canadians would go on a coffee tour in their own city before another province

21.67% have traveled 30 minutes - 1 hour for a good cup of coffee

21.35% have traveled 1 - 2 hours for a good cup of coffee

Canadians will take an average of 3 companions on a coffee tour

Canadians deem exploring, connecting with friends, enjoying nature, and supporting the local economy as reasons to embark on a coffee tour

Mazda CX-90 and CX-70 Named Official Vehicles of the Mazda Coffee Tour

Given coffee tourism's focus on sustainability and a passion for discovery, the Mazda CX-90 and CX-70 have been named the official vehicles of the Mazda Coffee Tour. Available in both Mild Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid models, these electrified SUVs are IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ award winners, offering an ideal blend of performance, spaciousness, safety, and environmental consciousness. They're the perfect companions for Canadians eager to hit the road and discover new brews.

Canadians interested in embarking on the official Mazda Coffee Tour can visit mazda.ca/coffee.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

About the Coffee Association of Canada

The Coffee Association of Canada (CAC), which represents roasters, retailers, importers and suppliers, supports Canada's coffee industry through advocacy, education, and connection. As the industry expert and advocate, the CAC works to ensure a prosperous future for Canada's coffee community, protecting industry growth and consumer access to coffee.

