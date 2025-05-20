RICHMOND HILL, ON, May 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada is proud to announce that Amy Fleming, Senior Director, Chief Operating Officer of Mazda Canada Inc., has been recognized by Automotive News as one of the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry for the second time. This prestigious honour highlights Fleming's exceptional leadership, innovation, and influence in the automotive sector.

Amy Fleming, Senior Director, Chief Operating Officer (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.) (CNW Group/Mazda Canada Inc.)

Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry recognizes female leaders in the automotive field – those who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies. Automotive News has published the list of the industry's top female executive every five years since 2000.

The 2025 class of Automotive News' 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry emerged from a months-long nomination and judging process that attracted hundreds of entries from the United States, Canada and Mexico. This sixth list includes engineers, mobility leaders, manufacturing and marketing executives, financiers, dealer principals and designers.

This repeat recognition places Fleming among a distinguished group of industry trailblazers whose impact continues to shape the future of mobility.

Fleming started her career in automotive back in 1992 working at a car dealership in her hometown of Antigonish, Nova Scotia. With over thirty years of dynamic industry experience under her belt, Fleming became Mazda Canada's first Chief Operating Officer in April 2023. She currently oversees Mazda Canada's national sales, marketing, fixed operations and customer experience operations. Under her leadership, Mazda Canada has seen record levels of business quality, employee engagement, retailer partner performance, and retail partner satisfaction.

"Being recognized once is an honour. Being recognized twice speaks volumes about the caliber of Amy's leadership," said David Klan, President & Chief Executive Officer of Mazda Canada. "Her vision, passion, and unwavering commitment to living our values to drive our industry forward with purpose is truly inspirational."

"Over the last 25 years, on six lists of Leading Women, Automotive News has honored 442 executives. Our selection committee made many difficult decisions – it gets tougher every time," said Mary Beth Vander Schaaf, Automotive News Senior Director of Editorial Operations. "The talented, powerful executives on this list are at the forefront of thousands of successful women in the auto industry."

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Proudly founded in Hiroshima, Japan, Mazda has a history of sophisticated craftsmanship and innovation, and a purpose to enrich life-in-motion for those it serves. By putting humans at the center of everything it does, Mazda aspires to create uplifting experiences with our vehicles and for people.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 retail stores. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

Follow @MazdaCanada on social media: Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and Threads.

About Automotive News

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters, podcast and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 65 editors and reporters.

SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.

Sandra Lemaitre, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]; Krista Tzanopoulos, Mazda Canada Inc., [email protected]