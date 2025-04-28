MONTRÉAL, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Maxi, Loblaw's discount banner in Québec, today announced the upcoming opening of a new store in Caraquet, New Brunswick this fall. This marks the first location for the popular Quebec banner outside of its home province and signals the organization's commitment to providing affordable grocery options to more Canadians.

The expansion reflects the organization's confidence in Maxi's proven business model, which focuses on delivering unparalleled value to consumers without compromising on quality and freshness. The company believes Maxi's strong brand and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers will resonate in this new market.

"At Loblaw, we're always looking for ways to bring value to more communities across Canada, and we believe Maxi offers a wonderful opportunity to do just that in Caraquet," said Melanie Singh, President, Hard Discount Division, Loblaw. "The strong community values, Francophone heritage, and thriving region resonate deeply with the DNA of the Maxi banner, and we look forward to being part of this community."

"The Town of Caraquet is pleased to welcome the first Maxi store outside of Quebec to its territory. This demonstrates the dynamism of our town and the growth of its business community," said Bernard Thériault, Mayor of the town.

"We are coming to Caraquet with our newest concept, which is a simplified and user-friendly shopping experience in a modern and welcoming environment," said Patrick Blanchette, Vice President, Maxi. "Maxi is the smart choice for consumers because they will find the freshness, quality, and variety of products they are looking for, all at low prices."

Maxi's success is based on its popular price match policy - Imbattable, its renowned PC OptimumTM rewards program, a priority given to local products, a diverse and constantly evolving product offering, and strategic investments like this one, ensuring an optimal response to the needs of local customers.

This 15 000 square foot store will be located at Place Saint-Pierre. Construction is scheduled to begin in June, and the store is expected to open later this fall, creating more than 30 new jobs in the community.

About Maxi

With over 185 stores, the Maxi® banner is recognized as the leading discount food retailer in Quebec. Present in the Quebec landscape for nearly 40 years, the Maxi banner deploys various programs and services to ensure that consumers save money without having to compromise on freshness and quality. Maxi is a member of the Loblaw group, Canada's leading food and pharmacy company and the country's largest retailer.

