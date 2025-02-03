BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - RONA inc., one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, operating and servicing some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores, announces the conclusion of a partnership agreement with Matériaux Pont-Masson, which operates nine stores in Canada. This agreement marks Matériaux Pont-Masson's return to RONA's network of affiliated dealers, of which it was a member for over 30 years.

"We have decided to renew our partnership with RONA to pursue our development plans and ensure our group's continuous growth. We were impressed with the recent changes that were made to the company, in particular its strong commitment to supporting and developing its network of affiliated dealers," says Mr. Éric Bailey, President at Matériaux Pont-Masson.

"Having access to a wider variety of products, being included in decisions that impact us and partnering with such a strong banner, both on the operational and the administrative levels, are key priorities for us. This will ensure that we offer exceptional service to our growing clientele," adds Julie Boucher, General Manager at Matériaux Pont-Masson.

"I am proud of this partnership, which reflects our clear vision that will allow our affiliated dealers to stand out even more in their respective markets. Undeniably, our network of affiliated dealers plays a key role in RONA's growth strategy, and we intend to continue expanding this network in the years to come. RONA was founded in Canada 85 years ago. It's a company that was created by dealers for dealers. Our network of affiliated dealers is made up of Canadien entrepreneurs, of which Matériaux Pont-Masson is now part," says J.P. Towner, President and Chief Executive Officer at RONA inc.

Firmly established in Québec and Ontario, Matériaux Pont-Masson is a dynamic company that has been serving consumers, contractors, self-builders, and business owners since 1979. Through this partnership, RONA will manage the supply and distribution of products to all nine stores operated by Matériaux Pont-Masson. The company, which employs more than 500 people in its branches and divisions, will have direct access to RONA's leadership and support teams.

"About a year ago, we announced a repositioning strategy and a series of innovative programs to increase our affiliated dealers' profitability and help them benefit from the growth opportunities that are available to them. Our ambition is to operate the strongest network of affiliated dealer stores in the country, and we are making every effort to achieve that goal. In this spirit, and with great enthusiasm, I welcome Matériaux Pont-Masson back to the RONA family. We will be there to support them and contribute to the growth and success of their company," adds Alain Ménard, Senior Vice-President, RONA Affiliated Dealers at RONA inc.

About RONA inc.

RONA inc. is one of Canada's leading home improvement retailers, headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec. The RONA inc. network operates and services some 425 corporate and affiliated dealer stores under the RONA+, RONA, and Dick's Lumber banners. With a long and rich history, RONA inc. supports Canadians in their home improvement and construction projects since 1939. To achieve this, the company relies on a team of 21,000 employees, to whom it strives to provide an inclusive workplace where everyone is invited to contribute. RONA inc. has been one of the Montréal region's Top Employers since 2021. As a result of its ongoing efforts in sustainable development, the company is recognized as one of Canada's Greenest Employers. To learn more about the company, visit the website www.ronainc.ca.

About Matériaux Pont-Masson

Matériaux Pont-Masson has been serving builders for 45 years. Specializing in the sale of building materials, the company operates nine stores in Québec and Ontario, as well as an export division to the Far North. In addition to complete engineering, estimation, and roof truss manufacturing services operating in two divisions, the company offers an exclusive sales office to its clientele of contractors and self-builders, as well as a delivery service boasting over 75 trucks. Today, Matériaux Pont-Masson remains true to its tradition and specializes in three areas of expertise: 1. Operating a sales desk for contractors and self-builders; 2. Operating home improvement and hardware centres that offer a wide range of products and services to consumers; 3. Operating a sales desk for businesses and industries. Employing more than 500 people in its branches and divisions, the company has been growing steadily since 2012. For more information, visit pontmasson.com/en.

