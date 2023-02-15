M&M'S® releases limited edition packs ahead of International Women's Day to recognize and celebrate female trailblazers who redefine and reshape success and happiness for other women.

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - This month, M&M'S® Canada, is releasing first-ever, limited-edition 'flipped' packs featuring its three female spokescandies, Purple, Brown and Green, who have returned to their posts to help celebrate women who are flipping the status quo and redefining what success and happiness looks like. As part of this goal of 'Flipping the Status Quo', M&M'S partnered with the Canadian Women's Foundation , pledging $1 CAD (up to a max. of $75,000 CAD) per purchase of its new, limited-edition 'flipped' packs to support the organization's Economic Development Program.

Packs will be available in two delicious flavours: Peanut (left) and Milk Chocolate (right) (CNW Group/Mars, Incorporated)

Get ready for a double dose of inspiration and empowerment! As part of this initiative, M&M'S teamed up with two Canadian women who exemplify flipping the status quo to bring consumers its new, limited-edition 'flipped' packs:

Angie Quintanilla-Coates aka Five15 is an artist and illustrator known for her bold approach to artistic styles, content, and mediums.

is an artist and illustrator known for her bold approach to artistic styles, content, and mediums. Oorbee Roy aka Aunty Skates also known as Aunty Skates, is a businesswoman-turned-designer-turned-skateboarder, proving that it's never too late to try new things and pursue your passions.

These two women are a testament to the limitless potential of women everywhere, and we can't wait to see what they have in store! Keep an eye on these creators for their content on how they redefine expectations and success in their lives.

"M&M'S is committed to creating a world where everyone feels they belong, and our 'Flipping the Status Quo' program is another way we're living up to that commitment." said Barbara Cooper, Marketing Director at Mars Wrigley. "Women in Canada are redefining what the status quo looks like, and we're thrilled to be celebrating the work of Aunty Skates and Five 15 as inspiration to others. Additionally, our partnership with the Canadian Women's Foundation helps support an organization that enables women to define their own success."

"We value the work that M&M'S is doing to empower women and gender-diverse people in Canada, and are thrilled to be partnering with them to help advance gender equality across the country," said Paulette Senior, President and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation. "Their donation will go to support programs that help women and gender-diverse people move out of poverty through skills training, mentorship, and self-employment. "

This year's Super Bowl LVII announced the surprising return of the M&M'S spokescandies after their short break to relish in new activities reflective of their unique personalities, staying true to the M&M'S mission of bringing people together through fun and belonging. Now back from their short hiatus, the brand's three iconic, female spokescandies have returned to support women like them, and can be found exclusively in the limited-edition packs available in-store at major retailers across Canada starting early February, 2023. For more information about the campaign, visit mmspurple.com or follow M&M'S on Instagram and Facebook .

