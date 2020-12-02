Mark Wahlberg and Mitch Marner join virtual CIBC Miracle Day event to raise funds for children's charities

The CIBC Miracle Day event usually takes place on CIBC trading floors globally and in CIBC Wood Gundy offices, but this year, the day was reimagined as a virtual event to recognize the valuable work of children's charities, particularly in light of COVID-19. Mark Wahlberg, Sarah McLachlan, Akim Aliu, Mike 'Pinball' Clemons and Mitch Marner, were amongst the celebrities and athletes who participated in a livestream for CIBC team members, clients and charitable partners to mark the occasion.

"CIBC Miracle Day is about helping to make children's ambitions a reality, because while so much has changed this year, children's dreams haven't," said Harry Culham, Group Head, CIBC Capital Markets, and Chair of the CIBC Children's Foundation. "Our commitment to helping kids rise above remains stronger than ever and this day would not have been possible without the support of our clients. Because of them, and all who play a part in making CIBC Miracle Day happen, we are able to continue this proud giving tradition."

CIBC Miracle Day funds have a global impact supporting non-profit organizations like the ones featured in the virtual event today, which include: Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, Camp Quality, Power To Be, Pinball Clemons Foundation and HEROS Hockey.

CIBC Miracle Day is an annual event that supports important work to improve the lives of children globally. CIBC began this charitable giving tradition 36 years ago, with CIBC Capital Markets traders and CIBC Wood Gundy Investment Advisors donating their fees and commissions for the day to help kids in need. Since 1984, CIBC's annual employee-driven event has raised more than $256 million globally, helping to transform the lives of children and communities worldwide.

A highlight reel showcasing the history of CIBC Miracle Day, with footage from this year's virtual event, is available.

