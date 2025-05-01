Also the first card in Canada to include Touch Card by MastercardTM – an accessible design that helps cardholders easily identify their credit card

TORONTO, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC announced today its innovative new, no annual fee CIBC Adapta Mastercard, the first credit card in Canada that automatically determines the cardholder's top three spend categories each month based on where they spend the most, and rewards them with 50% more points on those categories.

Offering a flexible rewards system, CIBC Adapta Mastercard cardholders will earn 1.5 points for every $1 spent in their top three of 12 dynamic spend categories, and 1 point for every $1 spent on all other purchases each month.

"Our new CIBC Adapta Mastercard is a differentiator in the market as it delivers true flexibility to cardholders, putting control in their hands to help them realize their ambitions," said Diane Ferri, Senior Vice-President, Day-to-Day Banking, CIBC. "Adapta is a unique no annual fee card, offering flexibility to earn points on all purchases. The first of its kind, it's the only credit card where cardholders earn bonus points on their personal top three spend categories each month, whether it be pet stores, clothing or important everyday essentials like groceries and gas."

The key benefits of the CIBC Adapta Mastercard include:

The first credit card in Canada that adapts to cardholders' spending behaviour putting them in control of the categories where they will be rewarded the most.

that putting them in control of the categories where they will be rewarded the most. A flexible rewards approach where the top three spend categories are automatically determined each month and can change based on a cardholder's spending choices. For example, if a cardholder is spending the most on entertainment, hotels and dining one month, and gas, groceries and home improvement next month, they'll always earn 50% more Adapta Points in their top three spend categories.

where the top three spend categories are automatically determined each month and can change based on a cardholder's spending choices. For example, if a cardholder is spending the most on entertainment, hotels and dining one month, and gas, groceries and home improvement next month, they'll always earn 50% more Adapta Points in their top three spend categories. Touch Card featuring a unique notch which enables people who are blind or have low vision to distinguish their payment cards from one another using touch.

A cutting-edge design with vertical orientation, a vibrant red centre, and made using recycled plastic.

Roadside assistance, offered by Dominion Automobile Association.

Purchase Security and Extended Warranty Insurance.

"We're proud to partner with CIBC on the new CIBC Adapta Mastercard credit card, featuring Mastercard's Touch Card design for enhanced accessibility to ensure all Canadians can navigate payments with ease and confidence," said Diane Miquelon, Senior Vice President, Financial Institutions, Mastercard, Canada. "Combining Adapta's personalized experience with accessibility, this innovative offering empowers Canadians in every transaction."

For more information about the CIBC Adapta Mastercard, please visit cibc.com/adapta

