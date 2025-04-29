Expanded U.S. CDR lineup provides more opportunities for Canadians to invest in global companies

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Today CIBC announced 15 new U.S. Canadian Depositary Receipts ("CDRs"), now listed on Cboe Canada. Introduced to investors over three years ago, CIBC has a total of 101 CDRs, spanning four countries.

CDRs make it easy to invest in many of the world's largest companies – in Canadian dollars. Offered at a fraction of the price per share of the underlying reference share, and with a built-in notional currency hedge, CDRs provide investors with affordable access to global stocks while mitigating the currency risk associated with global investing.

CIBC's latest CDRs are based on well-known U.S. companies from sectors that are new to CIBC's platform, allowing Canadian investors to diversify their portfolios throughout investment cycles. The 15 CDRs are listed below with corresponding Cboe Canada ticker symbols:

Abbott Labs CDR (CAD Hedged) – ABT

Amgen CDR (CAD Hedged) – AMGN

AutoZone CDR (CAD Hedged) – AZO

Charles Schwab CDR (CAD Hedged) – SCHW

Fiserv CDR (CAD Hedged) – FI

GE Vernova CDR (CAD Hedged) – GEV

Gilead Sciences CDR (CAD Hedged) – GILD

KKR CDR (CAD Hedged) – KKR

Morgan Stanley CDR (CAD Hedged) – MS

NextEra Energy CDR (CAD Hedged) – NEE

Pepsi CDR (CAD Hedged) – PEP

S&P Global CDR (CAD Hedged) – SPGI

TJX CDR (CAD Hedged) – TJX

Union Pacific CDR (CAD Hedged) – UNP

Waste Management CDR (CAD Hedged) – WAST

These 15 will add to the existing lineup of CDRs which are currently available for trading.

The Prospectus Supplement for these latest Series of CDRs has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. For more information about CDRs, please visit https://cdr.cibc.com.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

CIBC Media Contact: For media inquiries: Kathryn Lawler, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, 416-242-1943, [email protected]