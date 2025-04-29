CIBC donates $100,000 in response to Vancouver tragedy

TORONTO, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - CIBC is donating $100,000 to the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund in response to the recent tragic event in Vancouver.

The funding will aid local efforts to provide support to those impacted by this tragic event and contribute to broader healing and recovery efforts within the community.

"We stand united with our clients, team members and communities impacted by the devastating tragedy in Vancouver. Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost loved ones," said Stephen Forbes, Executive Vice-President, Purpose, Brand and Corporate Affairs. "We are grateful to the local heroes and first responders who worked quickly and diligently to help those impacted. This incomprehensible event has touched the hearts of all Canadians, and we stand ready to offer our support."

To support those affected by this tragedy, donations can be made through the CIBC Foundation British Columbia Emergency Relief Fund.

About CIBC

CIBC is a leading North American financial institution with 14 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients. Across Personal and Business Banking, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, and Capital Markets, CIBC offers a full range of advice, solutions and services through its leading digital banking network, and locations across Canada, in the United States and around the world. Ongoing news releases and more information about CIBC can be found at www.cibc.com/ca/media-centre.

SOURCE CIBC

For further information: Devika Goberdhan, CIBC Communications & Public Affairs, [email protected]