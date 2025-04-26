Fabien to lead CPC for third term; 10 directors confirmed for Board



OTTAWA, ON, April 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Marc-André Fabien has been re-elected president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee following a special general meeting in Ottawa on Saturday to confirm the CPC's new Board of Directors.

Fabien, who has been president since 2017, was elected by CPC's 28 national sport organization members, with his term now extended until 2029. A seasoned and well-respected litigation lawyer, Fabien has been closely involved with the Paralympic Movement in Canada for more than two decades as a board member, fundraiser, and supporter. Fabien ran for the position opposite Paralympian Karolina Wisniewska.

"I am honoured to have been elected to serve as president of the Canadian Paralympic Committee for four more years," said Fabien. "It is an immense privilege to work alongside all of our sport members and partners, and of course Canada's incredible Paralympians, to grow the Paralympic Movement across our great nation. I look forward to continuing our significant work together to advocate for the importance of sport in Canadian society – sport has the power to impact in so many ways, from instilling Canadian pride through the performances of the athletes on the international stage, helping the economy, creating a healthier Canada, and promoting inclusion, accessibility, and equity."

Ten directors were also elected to the Board, including six incumbents. They will serve for either two or four-year terms.

Four-Year Term (2025-29):

Dane Jensen – new member

– new member Judy Joseph-Black – returning member

– returning member Peter Lawless – returning member

– returning member Brenda Plowman – new member

– new member Michelle Stilwell , PLY – returning member

Two-Year Term (2025-27):

Dominique Breton – new member

– new member Phill Gibson – new member

– new member David Masse – returning member

– returning member Cindy Ouellet , PLY – returning member

, PLY – returning member Ian Troop – returning member

Both Jeremy Hall and Heidi Peters, the newly elected chair and vice-chair of the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, were also officially confirmed to join the Board as athlete representatives.

In addition, Chelsey Gotell and Josh Dueck will continue to have a seat on the Board in their respective current roles as members of the International Paralympic Committee's Governing Board and Athletes' Council.

The Board nominations process was led by Ellen Waxman, the nominations committee chair.

The new Board will sit for its first meeting at the end of May, when it will also select the vice-president.

For more information on the CPC's Board of Directors, please visit: Paralympic.ca/about/leadership/board-of-directors.

