OAKVILLE, ON, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth Inc. (Manulife Wealth), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, today announced the launch of its Apex Unified Managed Account (UMA) Program. This fee-based, managed account solution streamlines investment advisors' practices through a model-based approach, to create personalized client portfolios. Managed under a single fee structure, the Apex UMA Program consolidates multiple investment vehicles into a single account, yielding one investment return summarized in one comprehensive report.

"We are thrilled to bring our investment advisors an offering designed to free up more time to enhance the overall client experience," said Richard McIntyre, President & CEO, Manulife Wealth. "This launch reaffirms our commitment to continuous transformation through the delivery of financial solutions that support the long-term investment goals of both investment advisors and their clients."

Manulife Wealth's Apex UMA Program can save investment advisors hundreds of hours annually1 on investment management and administrative tasks through a streamlined model-based approach that still allows for tailoring and building personalized portfolios for clients. Trading, rebalancing, cash management, and fee collection for the Apex UMA Program are managed by the Manulife Wealth Investment Office, Manulife Wealth's team of head office-based portfolio managers, allowing investment advisors more time to focus on client relationships and other business activities, such as financial planning.

The Apex UMA Program helps to enhance simplicity and consistency in client service. Apex UMAs utilize Envestnet technology, where investment advisors can also find robust client reporting, efficient workflow management, and comprehensive model analytics on Envestnet's Wealth Platform to enhance efficiencies for both portfolio construction and management. Investment advisors can either create their own UMA models or select from Manulife Wealth's expanding selection of separately managed accounts and curated model portfolios, including Manulife Wealth Strategic Model portfolios. The Manulife Wealth Investment Office then reviews and approves the proposed allocation of account holdings for all client accounts.

For clients, the Apex UMA Program also offers a seamless investment management option. Clients delegate the ongoing management of their account to registered portfolio managers with access to a wide range of managed products, including SMA models, ETFs, mutual funds, and model portfolios. Their investing is further simplified by integrating various products into one unified account, with the option of comprehensive performance reporting. Clients and their investment advisor can also choose the frequency of portfolio rebalancing based on preference.

Brittany Bascom, Head of Platform & Product, Manulife Wealth, added, "The Apex UMA Program represents a significant enhancement in our offerings, providing an elevated managed account experience. We are excited about the efficiencies and enhancements this program brings to both investment advisors and clients. We continue to actively manage our offerings with the aim to deliver high conviction investments and solutions across a range of wrappers to support the needs of a growing advice business, bringing additional value to our clients."

1 39% of advisors' time is generally spent on investment management and administrative tasks. Source: "Building a Team-Based Approach to Investing." Envestnet, Published 13 Nov. 2024, January 2024, envestnet.com/financial-intel/building-team-based-approach-investing.

