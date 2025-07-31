TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife announced today the availability of Manulife Real Asset Pooled Fund to Canadian defined contribution (DC) retirement plans on its group retirement platform. The addition of real assets can bring increased potential diversification, inflation protection and risk adjusted return to a portfolio and this offering represents one of the first implementations of diversified real asset exposure in the Canadian DC market.

"By integrating real assets into everyday retirement strategies, Manulife is leading the modernization of Canadian DC plans, bridging the gap between institutional and individual investor access, and delivering long-term value to plan members, sponsors, and consultants." said Brett Marchand, Head of Manulife Group Retirement, Canada. "This marks a significant development in the Canadian retirement market and mirrors best practices seen in large defined benefit plans, foundations, and Manulife's own General Account, that is now available in a structure suitable for Canadian workplace retirement savers."

This new offering brings direct access to real assets, including real estate, farmland, infrastructure and timber, to DC plans through multi-asset class investment portfolios including the Manulife Retirement Date Funds, Manulife Retirement Date Index Plus (RDI+) Funds, and Manulife Asset Allocation Funds. DC plan sponsors with custom target date funds or custom balanced funds will also have access to the strategy.

Manulife Real Asset Pooled Fund seeks to provide real return for investors over a long-term time horizon through diversified exposure to private and liquid real asset investments. Manulife Real Asset Pooled Fund combines the expertise of Manulife's Multi-Asset Solutions Team (MAST) and Manulife Investment Management's (Manulife IM) Private Markets Investment team. Eric Menzer, Senior Managing Director, Head of Advisory Solutions and Senior Portfolio Manager, Manulife IM, is primarily responsible for managing the fund, including asset class forecasting and broad asset allocation. Manulife IM's Private Markets investment team is responsible for the identification, underwriting, and disposition of direct real assets across timber, agriculture, infrastructure, and real estate.

"Traditional target date funds are heavily reliant on public equities and bonds. Adding real assets enhances the potential diversification, inflation protection, and risk adjusted return of these strategies," said Michael Banfield, Head of Investment Product, Manulife Group Retirement, Canada. "These attributes may help reduce volatility through market cycles and help improve retirement outcomes for Canadians."

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

