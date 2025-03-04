TORONTO, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, is pleased to announce a multiyear commitment to Ownership Works, a nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing prosperity through shared ownership in the workplace. This partnership underscores Manulife's ongoing commitment to driving financial resilience and addressing financial inequality and value creation through its sustainable investing priorities.

Ownership Works partners with companies and investors to implement broad-based employee ownership programs, creating a culture of shared ownership that provides all employees with meaningful wealth-building opportunities.

"We are excited about our collaboration with Ownership Works as its mission is dedicated to tackling social inequality by improving financial resilience and economic opportunity, which is inherently aligned with Manulife's Impact Agenda," said Anne Valentine Andrews, Global Head of Private Markets, Manulife IM. "We are supportive of and energized by Ownership Works' approach to improving long-term business performance through the power of public and private companies transitioning to shared ownership models, where employees are also given the opportunity to build wealth over time alongside investors."

As part of the partnership, Manulife IM's private equity team will work to integrate shared ownership models into its investment approach, which includes encouraging general partners to adopt such models to better align incentives and improve company performance. Scott Garfield, Senior Managing Director, Private Equity & Credit, Manulife IM, will also join Ownership Works' Limited Partners Leadership Council.

"Manulife IM is thrilled to join Ownership Works in promoting a future where shared ownership is a catalyst for prosperity and economic growth," said Scott. "Our team is looking forward to the numerous ways we can broaden the definition of success through this collaboration and set a new standard for the industry where incentives are not only aligned to improve company performance, but also to drive long-term success for employees and our investors."

"We are appreciative of Manulife IM's commitment to addressing systemic barriers to economic opportunity," said Anna-Lisa Miller, Executive Director of Ownership Works. "With the support of partners like Manulife IM, we are establishing employee ownership as the new standard in business – one that creates great places to work and generates financial returns for businesses, investors, and employees alike."

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

