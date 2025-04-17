TORONTO, April 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited, a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced it has received the required approvals from applicable securityholders on April 16, 2025, to proceed with the previously announced mutual fund changes.

These changes are the merger of Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Fund into Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund effective on or about May 23, 2025, the proposed investment objective change for Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund, and a corresponding investment objective change for Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Class.

Subject to the implementation of the merger and the investment objective changes, the Manulife Global All Cap Focused Fund and the Manulife Global Thematic Opportunities Class will be renamed Manulife Fundamental Global Equity Fund and Manulife Fundamental Global Equity Class respectively.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

+1 857-210-2286

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management