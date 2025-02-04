OAKVILLE, ON, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth* is pleased to announce that Heritage MD, specializing in wealth advisory services for healthcare professionals, has joined the Manulife Wealth platform. With this announcement, Manulife Wealth and Heritage MD aim to provide healthcare professionals with expert advice and personalized wealth planning services tailored to their unique needs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Heritage MD to Manulife Wealth, bringing healthcare professionals a bespoke experience and personalized financial solutions," said Farhan Hamidani, Chief Operating Officer of Manulife Wealth. "By joining Manulife Wealth, Heritage MD is able to further advance its ability to deliver expert holistic planning and personalized counsel to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others."

Heritage MD, dedicated to "Preserving Wealth and Protecting Wellness", recognizes the challenges physicians face in balancing demanding careers with personal financial management.

"It's hard enough for most people to navigate the many options available for wealth counsel," said Julie Seberras, Head of Wealth Planning and Practice Management at Manulife Wealth "For physicians, the challenge is even greater as they juggle these decisions alongside demanding schedules and intense professional responsibilities. From tax planning and wealth accumulation strategies to financial literacy and education, we have the expertise and resources to help guide clients through all stages of life."

Dr. Renzo Cecere, Cardiac Surgeon, former Chief of Cardiac Surgery at McGill/MUHC, and Co-Founder of Heritage MD and Chair of the Heritage Council, expressed the dedication behind Heritage MD's mission. "As a surgeon, I have always been committed to world-class care for my patients. In the same spirit, from the very beginning, we were driven to uphold Heritage MD to the same standard of excellence for the families we serve."

A hallmark of Heritage MD's approach is its accessibility. Traditionally reserved for high-net-worth individuals, Heritage MD ensures that all healthcare professionals and their families have access to sophisticated wealth planning resources and expert advice, regardless of their career stage or financial status.

"Heritage MD aims to democratize access to premier wealth advisory services traditionally reserved for the ultra-wealthy, making them available to all healthcare professionals," said Michael Goodman, Chair of the Heritage MD Board of Directors. "Joining Manulife Wealth is fundamental to realizing this purpose-driven mission, ensuring that healthcare professionals nationwide receive the support they deserve."

Farhan Hamidani concluded, "Together, Heritage MD and Manulife Wealth have a shared aspiration to create a legacy of financial planning for healthcare professionals across the country. We aim to foster a thriving community and a brighter future for all."

*Manulife Wealth Inc. is dually registered as both an investment dealer and a mutual fund dealer and is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund. Manulife Wealth Insurance Services Inc. is a licensed life insurance agency authorized to do business across Canada.

Manulife, Manulife & Stylized M Design, Stylized M Design and Manulife Wealth are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates, under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

