TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today that it has launched Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund (the fund), with its affiliated investment adviser Manulife | CQS Investment Management, a London-based research-driven alternative credit specialist with 20+ years of experience.

The fund seeks to generate income and capital growth by investing primarily in credit-related investments of global issuers. It will invest into a variety of traditional and alternative fixed income asset classes with a focus on developed markets in a mutual fund structure. Investments will include corporate bonds, asset-backed securities, loans, and convertible bonds - with an ability to dynamically shift allocations. Risk management, through diversification and minimizing the risk of default, is an integral part of the investment process.

"As investors continue to seek diversification and the potential for enhanced income and growth in today's volatile markets, we're expanding our liquid and semi-liquid alternatives platform to meet that demand," said Kristie Feinberg, Global Head of Retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "This marks our first fund launch in Canada in collaboration with the Manulife | CQS Investment Management team, and we believe it offers a compelling long-term solution for evolving portfolio needs.

"Our goal is to generate income for investors and through multi asset credit, we aim to deliver the kind of high-income levels typically associated with high yield bonds, while working to mitigate risk and preserve investor capital," said Soraya Chabarek, President and CEO of Manulife | CQS Investment Management. "It is so exciting to be able to bring our approach to Canadian investors. Our established multi asset credit team has worked together for over a decade, with a history, process, and know-how in this space, which is underpinned by deep fundamental credit work to lend to the right businesses or structures, and the flexibility to position in the right asset classes, geographies or sectors to augment income-driven returns."

Craig Scordellis, co-chief investment officer, James Fitzpatrick, head of global loans, and Darren Toner, senior portfolio manager are primarily responsible for the management of the fund.

"With current inflation and interest rate concerns, and other market unknowns, the ability to embed a reliable, steady stream of income is more crucial than ever. We believe advisors and their clients will find Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund helpful in that regard. Its global reach enables investors to tap into relative value opportunities beyond their home markets, while also potentially enhancing portfolio resilience through diversification," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife | CQS Investment Management is portfolio sub-advisor to certain funds offered and managed by Manulife Investments.

Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife | CQS Investment Management

Manulife | CQS Investment Management, a company of Manulife Investment Management, is a multi-sector alternative credit manager. The firm has a 20+ year history of managing research-driven credit strategies over multiple market cycles, with core capabilities that span corporate credit (loans and bonds), asset-backed securities, regulatory capital, collateralized loan obligations and convertible bonds. Our ambition is to continue to help investors achieve their goals across market cycles by selecting good quality credits and generating income. We are committed to building enduring partnerships with investors, generating long-term risk-adjusted returns and delivering high levels of service, tailoring mandates across a range of return objectives and risk appetites. For additional information, please visit cqs.com.

