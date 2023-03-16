OAKVILLE, ON, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Securities, a company of Manulife Investment Management, today announced a strategic agreement with Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC) to transform and grow its advice delivery model for Manulife Securities advisors and their clients. The agreement will bring a robust digital experience and powerful technology directly to advisors and clients as Manulife Investment Management continues to enhance and broaden its wealth planning and advice business.

Subject to regulatory approval, Manulife Securities will adopt uniFide®, FCC's leading advisor technology platform. Through the integration of the uniFide® platform, Manulife Securities advisors will gain access to a comprehensive suite of digital tools to help advisors and head office staff achieve greater productivity, and support Manulife in enhancing the overall delivery of the client experience.

"Through this strategic agreement with FCC, we are accelerating our digital transformation, and empowering our advisors with the industry-leading tools and resources they need to deliver an even better experience for their clients," said Richard McIntyre, President and CEO, Manulife Securities. "The uniFide® platform will give our advisors significantly more time to focus on their clients' needs, provide tailored wealth advice, and build long-lasting relationships."

"FCC is proud to work with Manulife Securities and is committed to collaborating to deliver a smooth transition and a positive experience for advisors and their clients," said Scott MacKenzie, president, Fidelity Clearing Canada. "FCC is experiencing tremendous growth as wealth management firms across Canada recognize the need to work with a strong partner to meet the current and future needs of investors."

Manulife Securities has more than 1,200 advisors across Canada and more than $49 billion in assets under management and administration.1,2 As part of one of Canada's largest financial services firms, it's well-positioned to be a leading provider of choice to Canadians seeking financial advice and holistic wealth planning. Today, one in four Canadians uses a Manulife solution. With the uniFide® platform, Manulife Securities advisors will receive additional support to expand customer reach, leveraging the efficiencies from streamlined processes. The range of powerful capabilities on the platform includes, but is not limited to, online account opening, workflow automation, interactive and exportable business insights, live request tracking, trading and reporting on client accounts, customizable activity alerts, and advisor book analytics.

Leo Zerilli, head of wealth and asset management, Canada, Manulife Investment Management, added, "We are excited to announce this strategic agreement with FCC as it is another important milestone in our journey to become the leading provider of wealth management solutions to Canadians. We have seen an increased demand for wealth advice that has only heightened in the last few years. This investment allows us to grow our wealth business, both organically and through targeted recruitment, to meet the needs and expectations of both advisors and clients."

"We are delighted to bring the strength and scale of Fidelity to serve Manulife advisors and support the important work they do for their clients," said Andrew Wells, president and head of Fidelity Canada. "Wealth management firms and their advisors are demanding innovative technological capabilities to allow them to focus more on serving the evolving needs of their clients. FCC is helping facilitate this transformation by delivering solutions to the next generation of leading wealth management firms."

Manulife Securities will remain the day-to-day point of contact for advisors and their teams for questions and support for their business. Transition plans are in development to support the anticipated introduction of the technology to advisors and customers later this year.

Manulife Investment Management provides a broad range of retirement, retail and institutional investment solutions and support for advisors and their clients and manages over $212 billion in assets under management and administration in Canada.2 Since 1987, Fidelity in Canada has helped financial advisors, portfolio managers and a range of investors build a better future, helping them stay ahead. Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC, together with Fidelity Investments Canada ULC, represent over $274 billion in assets under administration and management.3

1 Manulife Securities includes a leading independent investment dealer, mutual fund dealer and managing general agency.

2 As of December 31, 2022

3 As of January 31, 2023



About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our extensive capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Fidelity Clearing Canada ULC

Fidelity Clearing Canada (FCC), a leading provider of custody and clearing services, provides robust, flexible, and scalable solutions to registered broker/dealers, portfolio managers, and investment advisors. Clients rely on us for expertise in wealth management, technology, trading, and business transition, which gives them the freedom to focus on what they do best – helping end investors achieve their financial goals. FCC is the first IIROC member dealer providing Canadian institutional clients with the ability to trade traditional securities and digital assets through the same platform. In 2023, Fidelity Canada has been recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers, one of Canada's Top Employers for Young People, one of Canada's Top Family-Friendly Employers and is certified by the Great Place to Work Institute.

