TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today is announcing a portfolio manager transition at subadvisor Mawer Investment Management Ltd. impacting Manulife Global Equity Class, Manulife Global Equity Private Pool, Manulife Global Balanced Fund, and Manulife Global Balanced Private Trust. Christian Deckart, CFA, PhD is stepping down from his portfolio management duties but will remain with Mawer for a six-month transition period. As a result, Paul Moroz, CFA will return as lead manager together with David Ragan, who will assume co-manager duties, effective immediately. They will join Manar Hassan-Agha, CFA, who will continue his role as co-manager on the global equity strategies. Paul Moroz will also return as co-manager for the balanced strategies with the current team.

Mr. Moroz brings decades of experience to this role, having joined Mawer in 2004. Over his tenure he has held several key positions, including Chief Investment Officer from 2018 to June 2024, lead portfolio manager of the Mawer Global Small Cap Strategy from 2007 to 2017, and co-manager of the Mawer Private Equity Strategy since 2023. He also served as lead portfolio manager for the Manulife Global Equity Strategy from 2009 to 2021.

Mr. Ragan is a portfolio manager with extensive experience managing the Manulife World Investment Fund and Manulife World Investment Class (Mawer International Equity Strategy). He joined Mawer's International Equity team the year he joined the firm in 2004, became lead portfolio manager from 2010 to 2021, and continues to serve as co-manager of both the Manulife World Investment and Manulife International Large Cap Strategies.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

Mawer Investment Management is portfolio sub-advisors to certain funds offered and managed by Manulife Investment Management.

