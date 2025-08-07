TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

HONG KONG, Aug. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the appointment of June Chua as Head of Asian Equities, effective August 4, 2025. This appointment reflects the firm's continued commitment to deepening its equity investment capabilities across Asia, a region that plays a critical role in today's equity markets and in the firm's long-term investment strategy.

Based in Hong Kong, June will lead one of the largest equity teams in the region – comprising more than 90 investment professionals across 10 markets – and oversee investment process execution across Asia, with specific oversight in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Vietnam. She will also serve as Head of Asian Equity Research, coordinating research coverage and resources across the region. June will report to Charlie Dutton, Head of Emerging Market Equities.

This leadership development highlights Manulife Investment Management's continued growth in Asia, where the firm has operated for over a century and currently oversees more than US$241 billion in AUM across Asia equity strategies. With a deep bench of local talent and the ability to integrate regional insights with global investment expertise, the firm is well-positioned to deliver differentiated outcomes and sustain a competitive edge over asset managers based outside of Asia.

"June brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record in managing Asia ex-Japan and Asia Frontier equities," said Charlie Dutton, Head of Emerging Market Equities. "Her leadership will be instrumental in reinforcing our investment philosophy, enhancing research collaboration, and ensuring disciplined execution across our regional platform. As we remain focused on delivering resilient investment outcomes and long-term value to our clients, June's appointment further strengthens our ability to harness local insights and global perspectives. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our Asian equities franchise."

June brings more than 25 years of investment experience, including extensive expertise in Asia ex-Japan and Asia Frontier equities. Prior to joining Manulife Investment Management, she was Senior Vice President, Head of Asia and Emerging Markets Equities at Lombard Odier, where she led the firm's regional equity strategies. Before that, she served as Executive Director, Head of Asian Equities at Harvest Global Investments, overseeing portfolio management for Asia ex-Japan, Asia Frontier, and HK-China Connect equities, while managing a team of equity analysts.

_________________________ 1 As of March 31, 2025.

"I am honored to join Manulife Investment Management and lead our Asian Equities team at a time when the region continues to play an increasingly important role in global portfolios. I look forward to working closely with our talented investment professionals across Asia to strengthen research collaboration and ensure disciplined execution. Together, we will continue to deliver insightful, locally informed investment outcomes for our clients," said June Chua, Head of Asian Equities.

Earlier in her career, June held senior portfolio management roles at Pinebridge Investments, Sumitomo Asset Management, and Crosby Wealth Management, gaining deep regional insight across key Asian markets.

At the same time, Manulife Investment Management announced that Yuting Shao has joined as Senior Global Macro Strategist as a part of its Multi-Asset Solutions team. Based in Hong Kong, she will be responsible for developing macroeconomic strategy views that will inform the firm's investment teams, supporting their ability to navigate evolving economic conditions and market risks. She will also be responsible for articulating these views to clients and media stakeholders.

Yuting brings over eight years of experience to the role. Prior to joining Manulife Investment Management, she was Vice President, Macro Strategies at State Street Global Markets, where she focused on China and Emerging Markets Asia. Before that, she worked at the International Monetary Fund and Institute of International Finance.

"I am thrilled to be part of Manulife Investment Management's Multi-Asset Solutions team. In today's complex macroeconomic environment, it is more important than ever to provide clear, actionable insights. I look forward to supporting our investment teams and clients with thoughtful perspectives that help navigate both risks and opportunities across global markets," said Yuting Shao, Senior Global Macro Strategist.

"Yuting brings valuable macroeconomic insight and a strong understanding of China and Emerging Markets Asia, which will enhance our ability to navigate today's dynamic market environment. Her addition to the team supports our commitment to delivering thoughtful, research-driven perspectives to our clients. We're pleased to welcome her and look forward to the contributions she will make to our multi-asset platform," said Nathan Thooft, Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Solutions and Global Equities.

